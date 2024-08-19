Engineering Excellence Abroad: 190th Airmen Excel in a Cross-Border Collaboration, Completing Annual Training in Portugal & Spain

"All of these different vocational opportunities were things that we rarely get to practice on drill weekends due to limited resources and the normally large scope of training that these skills require," said Technical Sgt. Colton Meyer, 190th Air Refueling Wing, structural craftsmen. "Getting the chance to go hands on with everything was an awesome experience and a fantastic learning opportunity."





The 190th Civil Engineering Squadron executed a unique training mission, dividing Airmen of various Air Force Specialty Code into two teams to accomplish objectives in two different countries—Spain and Portugal, from June 29-July 16, 2024. This dynamic joint training mission offered many Airmen the opportunity to put their skills and adaptability to the test in new and diverse environments.



"Our Deployment for Training to Spain included a lot of teamwork, comradery and ingenuity. It was very interesting to see the cultural differences and how different parts of the world operate," said Airman First Class Nathan Wright, 190th Air Refueling Wing, heavy equipment operator. "I really enjoyed the teamwork and going through the challenges that we were presented. This unique training mission provided the opportunity for us to not only learn more about our job but also train in other career fields to become better Multi-Capable Airmen. Outside of work hours we were able to go off the base and explore the vast landscapes of Spain and multiple historic cities. Personally, my favorite part of Spain was the unique architecture of the castles and cathedrals."



In Spain, one team focused on renovating a Morale, Welfare and Recreation site, where Airmen poured fresh concrete, assembled a shade cover and revitalized building interiors with fresh flooring, paint and tile work.



"I really appreciated the vibrant and welcoming Spanish culture in Moron; the people were incredibly friendly and welcoming," said Staff Sgt. Ethan Selim, power production craftsmen.



Selim, fluent in Spanish, was instrumental in bridging communication gaps with the non-English-speaking bus drivers who transported the Airmen, ensuring the team safely reached their destination. Reflecting on the mission, Selim added, "having the chance to work outside my primary AFSC and train in another part of the world was an invaluable learning experience for me. Learning how to collaborate with different cultures, this opportunity highlighted the importance of embracing diversity and equity."



Meanwhile, in Portugal, the other team tackled the demolition of an existing building and enhanced the interior of another structure by completing wall framing, drywall installation and detailed masking and painting.



"After gutting the interior drop ceiling and interior walls, we used an excavator to demolish the exterior block walls and steel support beams. By the end of the week, the only thing left was a few piles of sorted rubble," said Meyer. "Outside of the mission and training, I was able to explore the island, go to beaches, hike a volcano, watch bull runs in the streets, visit local landmarks and hike through beautiful island landscapes."



Working in different countries with diverse tools, supplies, and conditions, the Airmen were challenged to adapt to austere environments, simulating the realities of deployed operations where they must maximize the available resources.



"This mission was more than just a series of construction projects; it was a deliberate effort to operate in smaller, more agile teams, reflecting the squadron’s commitment to ensuring that its engineers are multi-capable, regardless of their AFSC," said Master Sgt. Eugene Bradley, 190th Air Refueling Wing, prime base engineer emergency force manager.



This novel training mission not only honed the technical skills of the 190th CES but also developed their competency and agility, ensuring they are ready to execute base sustainment operations anywhere in the world.



"Some of the highlights on my trip to Lajes were getting to play beach volleyball with fellow Airmen, hiking through a cave in a volcano and snorkeling," said Airman First Class Alexander Eklund, 190th Air Refueling Wing, electrical systems apprentice. "I also enjoyed getting to train on a skid steer and excavator to demolish a building. Being as electrical is my primary specialty, learning how to hang drywall with highly skilled Airmen in their primary field, was a valuable experience that helped develop my skills to become a better Multi-Capable Airman."



The recent multinational training mission provided 190th Airmen with a rich blend of training, cultural immersion, and hands-on experience. From tackling complex engineering projects to navigating language barriers and embracing diverse cultures, the mission underscored the importance of adaptability, teamwork and continuous learning. These experiences not only contributed to the team’s professional development but also enriched their personal lives, leaving a lasting impact on their careers and perspectives.

