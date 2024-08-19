A Duty Day Aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Directorate Leading Petty Officer for the Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine. A native of Anchorage, Alaska, she leads a team responsible for ensuring Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is a healthy place to live and work. see less | View Image Page

Every duty day presents a new challenge for the Sailor leading the effort to keep Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point healthy.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Directorate Leading Petty Officer for the Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine.



“A typical duty day in Preventative Medicine is unique because we do not see patients,” said Sanders. “I start the day with a morning huddle with my Sailors, discussing our plan of the day and sharing recent personal and professional achievements.”



Under her direction, Sailors and civilians of the department then execute their daily plan. Each month aboard MCAS Cherry Point, the team conducts approximately 34 sanitation inspections, 15 mosquito surveillance collections and 22 water sample collections.



Sanders, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, prepares the night before a duty day by packing lunches and snacks for her children and setting out her uniform. She usually wakes up before her family and listens to an audio book during her commute to the clinic.



Her duties and responsibilities require her to be flexible and adjust to situations and circumstances outside of her control nearly every day. Weather, base operations and current events often shift her team’s priorities in conducting their mission of keeping the installation a healthy place to be and protecting the wellness of those who live and work aboard the base.



Sanders prioritizes family time at the end of her day and often reads books, watches a favorite movie or plays board games with her children and husband. The activities bring her joy, says Sanders, and knowing her family is proud and supportive of her service makes even the longest day feel manageable to her.



“This command [Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point] has some of the most motivated and independent first term Sailors I have ever had the privilege to work with,” said Sanders. “They not only make it easy to lead in my various roles but…teach me and help me improve as a leader.”