Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan, Republic of Korea.

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell | 240819-N-NF288-016 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (August 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Aug. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Busan, Aug. 19, after a scheduled port visit.

    This port visit reflects the longstanding alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, as well as shared commitment to freedom of navigation and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

    “This was a tremendous opportunity for our crew to be able to further relations with the Republic of Korea on behalf of our country, and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of Ralph Johnson. “We’re committed to strengthening interoperability with regional allies and partners to ensure our forces can operate together effectively and reinforce our commitment in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

    During this visit, Ralph Johnson Sailors volunteered at a local orphanage, assisting with maintenance and cleaning of the facility. The U.S. Navy has been partnering with the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage dating back to the Korean War, over 77 years ago.

    Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 06:21
    Story ID: 479088
    Location: BUSAN, KR
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan, Republic of Korea., by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #busan #republic #korea #ddg #114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download