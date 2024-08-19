USS Ralph Johnson Departs Busan, Republic of Korea.

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Aug. 19, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Busan, Aug. 19, after a scheduled port visit.



This port visit reflects the longstanding alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, as well as shared commitment to freedom of navigation and maintaining peace and stability in the region.



“This was a tremendous opportunity for our crew to be able to further relations with the Republic of Korea on behalf of our country, and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of Ralph Johnson. “We’re committed to strengthening interoperability with regional allies and partners to ensure our forces can operate together effectively and reinforce our commitment in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



During this visit, Ralph Johnson Sailors volunteered at a local orphanage, assisting with maintenance and cleaning of the facility. The U.S. Navy has been partnering with the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage dating back to the Korean War, over 77 years ago.



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

