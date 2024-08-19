Remembering Operation New Life - 100K+ Refugees housed on Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Andersen AFB is synonymous with Operation Linebacker and Operation Christmas Drop, but today we want to resurface a lesser-known operation to that list - Operation New Life.



Starting on April 23, 1975, the Air Force, commercial airlines and Navy ships worked around the clock bringing Vietnam War refugees to Andersen AFB, Clark AB, Philippines, and Naval Air Station Agana. Over 100 thousand refugees came through Guam on their way to start new lives in the U.S.A..



On Andersen, steel dorms originally built in 1966 for B-52 maintenance Airmen during the Vietnam war was converted into “Tin City." During the operation it became the largest camp for the refugees. This base personally housed and processed over 39 thousand inbound refugees. Although other refugees stayed at other camps dotted across island most would see and be processed in "Tin City" as almost all outbound refugees flew out of Andersen AFB when heading to the mainland U.S..



Tin City was located in the fields that now surround the USO/Top of the Rock building. A stone staircase is one of the last visible remnants of the camp. Over the years, archaeologists have visited the site and just this past week a special visitor came to Andersen - someone who actually lived in the Tin City...albeit he was still very young at the time.



Dr. Nam Kim, Professor of Anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was only about a year old when his parents evacuated with him from Saigon, Vietnam, on April 29, 1975. The capital would fall the next day to enemy forces.



Kim said that growing up, his parents would share photos and stories of the evacuation and their time on Andersen AFB.



“We left Saigon by helicopter,” Kim said. “We were on the USS Midway, transferred to USS Kimbro, a Camp in the Philippines, then here to Andy.”



For several weeks his family lived on Guam, in refugee camps at Orote Point, the Tokyu Hotel and in Tin City. For many, this was the first safe haven after years of conflict in Vietnam.



“This was our first adopted home,” Kim said.



Now with his PhD in archaeology, Kim said he had multiple opportunities to come to Guam and whenever here, he takes the time to see where his family and so many others first settled down on American soil.



“I actually came a year ago - standing in torrential downpour,” he said. “I came out here to set up future research, but wanted one more view of where my parents stayed. [This time] in the sunlight.”



Kim and collaborators are planning public community gatherings in 2025 for all interested in learning more about Operation New Life history.



Operation New Life is remembered as one of the largest humanitarian efforts conducted by the U.S. Military and was possible due to the combined support of Team Andersen and the locals of Guam.



Andersen hopes to highlight more of our history such as Operation New Life, as we hope this story reignites a sense of pride and legacy for Andersen Airmen and remind us of the determination to survive and thrive of the Vietnam War refugees.

