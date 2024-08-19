Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

    Photo By Julius Evans | Financial and Materiel Management Training Course (FMMTC) students from various...... read more read more

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Story by Julius Evans 

    Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Williamsburg, VA

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course (FMMTC) students from various commands including Fleet Surgical Team 3, NMRTC Naples, 1st MEDLOG CO, NMRTC Guantanamo Bay, NMRTC Okinawa, and NMRTC San Diego received training on expeditionary and operational medical logistics, held at NMRLC Williamsburg, VA, Aug. 20.

    FMMTC prepares Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers and BUMED identified civil service personnel for assignment to Navy Medical Department’s resources and materiel management career fields.

    Course topics include: DOD/BUMED financial and materiel management organization, budgeting, accounting, business management, equipment management/acquisition, simplified acquisition procedures, contract development/administration, electronic commerce and managed care support/oversight.

    Student evaluation includes quizzes, module exercises, exams, and a final exercise.

    Pictured from left to right at the table are: LT Keith Mahannah, MSC, USN; LTjg Joshua Maigue, MSC, USN, LT Wesley Glendrange, MSC, USN; LT Richard Isiorho, MSC, USN; LTjg Yunhong Wei, MSC, USN; Ltjg Joshua Johnson, MSC, USN; LCDR Ato Anderson, MSC, USN, FMMTC Course Director and LCDR Brendan O’Boyle, FMMTC Course Director.

    Standing are: LCDR Silas Spain, MSC, USN, NMRLC Director of Operation; CAPT Christopher E. Barnes, MSC, USN, NMRLC Commanding Officer; CDR Olusegun Olabode, NMRLC Executive Officer; and LT Jason Kouche, NMRLC Director, Expeditionary Medical Logistics Directorate.

    Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat.

    At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:24
    Story ID: 479059
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg, by Julius Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Financial and Materiel Management Training Course Held at NMRLC Williamsburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Williamsburg
    Cheatham Annex
    NMRLC
    EXMEDS
    FMMTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download