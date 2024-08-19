NMRLC Highlights Chief Petty Officer Selectee Alonzo Thomas

Petty Officer 1st Class Alonzo Thomas, from St. Augustine, FL, was selected for promotion to chief petty officer Aug. 19.



Thomas graduated from St. Augustine High School Center for the Arts (SAHS) and graduated in 2007.



He described what led him to a life in the military.



"I had a partial scholarship for Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL but I knew that I couldn’t afford the school even with the scholarship, so I decided to just join the military instead," he said.



"I left for boot camp November 2007 and after graduation, my first command USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) in Norfolk, VA, where I decided to become an Aviation Ordnanceman."



After subsequent commands, Thomas explained where he was stationed immediately before reporting to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command.



I checked into this command January 2024, coming from Command Pacific Recon Wing One (Combined Task Force - CTF 72) in Misawa, Japan, and while I was there, I was in charge of all the P8 Orion aircraft in the Area of Responsibility with mission loadouts as well as inventory management of issuing, receiving, and processing all ordnance to ensure were mission capable.



At NMRLC, Thomas is in the Operations Directorate where he contributes to the overall functionality of command mission accomplishment.



Headed by Capt. Christopher E. Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Thomas serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Not that he has been selected for promotion, Thomas will have many opportunities to continue serving his nation and his shipmates.



One important mission I can discuss that is not classified was the CTF 'runs' with seven countries out of Guam called "Sea Dragon," where we 'hunted' and 'destroyed' a submarine by torpedo when it was located. My job was to organize the event with the other countries and manage all the different types of ordnance used for the event. It was a monumental task. I was the only staff member there from the ordnance shop.



Thomas said he has been successful in the Navy thus far because he is not afraid to speak up when necessary and he was a go-to person when something absolutely had to get done. Now that he has been selected for promotion to chief petty officer, he will have greater opportunities to lead others in a way that his leadership has be prevalent.

