School liaisons support military families during life transitions

Photo By Shaehmus Sawyer | Penny Rowley, a school liaison officer with Marine Corps Community Services, poses for...... read more read more Photo By Shaehmus Sawyer | Penny Rowley, a school liaison officer with Marine Corps Community Services, poses for a photo in front of Crossroads Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. School liaisons serve as a conduit between the schools on and off base, the parents of military students, and the base leadership as she coordinates and advises on education issues and needs of those military families. Penny works within the National Capital Region, handling up to 200 cases at a time for those military families connected to MCB Quantico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Shaehmus Sawyer) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – The U.S. Marine Corps’ School Liaison Program supports military families as they experience major life events like moving to new duty stations, deployments, or family separation.



“We help ensure that when they’re transitioning, from all over around the world, that their children are not at a disadvantage just because they have to move an average of six to nine times during their parents’ careers,” said Penny Rowley, Quantico’s school liaison officer.



School liaisons act as a conduit between schools, parents, and base leadership, coordinating and advising on education issues and needs of those families as they experience those life transitions.



Penny works with the schools of Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania Counties, the City of Fredericksburg, and DoD Education Activity schools on base. The services offered also extend to private schools and homeschool communities.



Kristen Acquah, a School Liaison Program specialist with Headquarters Marine Corps said school liaisons in Penny’s location can have up to 200 cases at a time.



She also explained that ensuring military families are aware of and engaged with SLP before undergoing transitions is a major challenge.



“The program often relies on families being aware of the resources available, but many are not familiar with the support school liaisons can offer,” she said.



So, what does a school liaison offer those families and students?



- School and postsecondary transition, homeschool and deployment support

School liaisons like Penny provide military families and students with transition and academic support in a variety of settings along with information and resources to inform parents and educators for the benefit of the military child.



- Installation-school communication

They also serve as the commander’s subject matter expert and point of contact for pre-K through 12th grade education-related matters and increase educator and community awareness of the Marine Corps mission.



- Partnerships in education

They develop, coordinate, and engage in school and community partnership initiatives that foster academic success, such as the STEM or STARBASE programs.



With all that she covers as a liaison, Penny admitted that she’s often asked to take on an “advocate” role.



“We are not advocates,” she said of school liaisons, “but we can direct them to where they can find those types of resources and assistance if needed.”



Penny is currently the only school liaison for Quantico and has worked on the installation as one for about six years now.



“This is all in the effort to enhance the school-age education experience,” Penny stated. “I feel like I’m making a difference.”



If you’re a military family or know of one going through major life transitions, such as deployments, permanent change of stations, family separation or other kinds, contact your local School Liaison Program representative to seek further assistance.



For MCB Quantico military families, visit https://quantico.usmc-mccs.org/marine-family-support/child-and-youth/k-12-school-liaison-program for more information or to contact a liaison, email quanticoschoolliaison@usmc-mccs.org.