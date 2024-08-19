John F. Kennedy Sailors Visit RTC Great Lakes; Serve as Division Sponsor

Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) traveled to Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes on August 13 to observe and mentor prospective Sailors undergoing basic training.

John F. Kennedy is proudly sponsoring Division 304 through RTC Great Lakes’ division sponsorship program. This program allows commands to support boot camp divisions as they journey toward becoming Sailors. Sponsoring commands play a crucial role in key events such as uniform and drill inspections, Battle Stations, and the culminating pass-in-review graduation ceremony.

For many of the visiting Sailors, mentoring goes beyond teaching recruits how to march or tie knots; it’s about instilling the values and resilience that define the Navy’s core principles.

“Being back at RTC now as a former recruit division commander, especially to sponsor a division named after my command, is an emotional mix of pride and nostalgia,” said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Natali Williams. “The sights, sounds, and routines brought back strong feelings of nostalgia and reminded me of the challenges and accomplishments from that period in my career. It was rewarding to share my experiences and knowledge as a leader with the recruits and leaders of our sponsor division. This is indeed the most challenging time in their lives, and it will be deeply fulfilling to witness their transformation from recruits to Sailors.”

These visits foster a sense of community and continuity within the Navy. Recruits leave RTC Great Lakes with more than just basic training; they depart with a foundation built on the wisdom and experiences shared by those who have gone before them. At the same time, John F. Kennedy Sailors can impart their knowledge and forge connections with the ship’s potential future crew.

“Not only did our visit seem to excite the recruits, but it was also motivating and rewarding for our JFK team,” said Senior Chief Quartermaster Samantha Honaker. “Seeing the next generation of Sailors in the making is exciting. We look forward to following their progress—watching as their basic knowledge increases, their drilling becomes perfected, and their overall confidence grows.”

Boot camp lasts approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at this command. The training covers five warfighting competencies: firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship. It also includes physical fitness, lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia.

