Fort McCoy hosts Congressional staff delegation visit; provides familiarization of installation

Congressional staff members visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Aug. 8, 2024, garrison leaders at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of a Congressional staff delegation visit at the installation. The staffers received an installation briefing, a tour of the Fort McCoy cantonment area, and tours of several Fort McCoy training areas.

Fort McCoy hosted a Congressional staff delegation visit Aug. 8 to the installation to familiarize the staffers with the post and its many capabilities and capacity for training, and much more.



The visitors first received an installation briefing about the Fort McCoy Garrison and the installation overall that was supported by garrison command team members as well as garrison leaders from each directorate.



The staffers learned about Fort McCoy’s history where the post is named for Robert Bruce McCoy. The son of a Civil War captain, history shows McCoy was a prominent local resident who, throughout his lifetime, served as a lawyer; district attorney; county judge; and mayor of Sparta, Wis. He reached the rank of major general during his 31 years of distinguished military service, which included service in the Spanish-American War, the police action in Mexico, and World War I.



The Congressional staffers also learned how from 1990 to the present day, new construction projects have served to modernize the post’s infrastructure, facilities, and training areas. The hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the post have benefited Fort McCoy as well the local economy, with the majority of the new construction contracts having been awarded to regional firms.



Through the briefing they also learned how the installation has provided support and facilities for the training of 100,000 personnel annually for nearly every year since 1984. They learned how the installation has served in a continuing capacity as an Army power-projection site by processing and preparing military personnel for duty in overseas contingency operations. How from Sept. 11, 2001, through Dec. 30, 2011, 140,197 military personnel from 2,416 units mobilized or demobilized at Fort McCoy during the installation’s efforts to support the war on terrorism.



And in the briefing, they also likely learned that today, the post provides full-scale support to its customers at each juncture of its training triad — transient, institutional, and exercise. And that in fiscal year 2023, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact to local economies was an estimated $1.38 billion.



Following the briefing, the staffers received a cantonment area tour of facilities with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun and Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum. This included seeing ongoing military construction as well as a visit to the installation’s historic Commemorative Area where they checked out a small part of the area and got their photo taken by Veterans Memorial Plaza.



The visit continued with lunch at McCoy’s Community Center, then a visit to the Medical Simulation Training Center, and stops at the Fort McCoy’s simulation’s training area and other training areas.



According to Fort McCoy Garrison leaders, visits like these are intended to build on relationships with other government personnel and serve as an opportunity to establish further communication and awareness.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



