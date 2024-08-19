Fort McCoy makes a positive impact at 2024 National Night Out in Tomah

Photo By Claudia Neve | Community members test their skills with Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Community members test their skills with Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services displays on Aug. 6, 2024, as part of a National Night Out event in Tomah, Wis.. Hundreds of attendees were at the event, which was held at Tomah’s Recreation Park. The event was introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

On August 6, 2024, Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) made a memorable impact at Tomah, Wisconsin's National Night Out with their interactive football game.

Along with 2 vehicles Fort McCoy’s DES brought a custom inflatable football tossing game, which quickly became popular with the young crowd. This interactive football and police-themed display featured the Fort McCoy Police badge at its center, surrounded by an assortment of donuts and pairs of handcuffs, offering players fun yet challenging targets for their throws.

Children were particularly drawn to this game, lining up to test their aim and skills. The consistent participation from young attendees kept up throughout the night. Even some adults couldn’t resist the challenge, joining in to see if they could make the perfect throw along with their kids.

Fort McCoy’s involvement at the event showed their commitment to community engagement, as well as helping kids learn that Fort McCoy officers are approachable and happy to help, making National Night Out an exciting and memorable experience for everyone involved.

National Night Out is part of a nationwide initiative established in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, aimed at fostering community ties and promoting crime prevention.

National Night Out is part of a nationwide initiative established in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, aimed at fostering community ties and promoting crime prevention.



