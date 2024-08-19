Fort McCoy makes a positive impact at 2024 National Night Out in Tomah

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Story by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    On August 6, 2024, Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) made a memorable impact at Tomah, Wisconsin's National Night Out with their interactive football game.
    Along with 2 vehicles Fort McCoy’s DES brought a custom inflatable football tossing game, which quickly became popular with the young crowd. This interactive football and police-themed display featured the Fort McCoy Police badge at its center, surrounded by an assortment of donuts and pairs of handcuffs, offering players fun yet challenging targets for their throws.
    Children were particularly drawn to this game, lining up to test their aim and skills. The consistent participation from young attendees kept up throughout the night. Even some adults couldn’t resist the challenge, joining in to see if they could make the perfect throw along with their kids.
    Fort McCoy’s involvement at the event showed their commitment to community engagement, as well as helping kids learn that Fort McCoy officers are approachable and happy to help, making National Night Out an exciting and memorable experience for everyone involved.
    National Night Out is part of a nationwide initiative established in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, aimed at fostering community ties and promoting crime prevention.
    Fort McCoy remains committed to being the "Total Force Training Center," supporting and training over 100,000 military personnel annually.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:34
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Department of Emergency Services
    Fort McCoy DES
    National Night Out Tomah

