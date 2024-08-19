Get to know NMFDC’s new deputy commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Capt. Sharon House assumed her new role as the Naval Medical Forces Development Command’s deputy commander August 19, 2024.



Born in Gardiner, Maine, House originally wanted to join the Army and follow in her father’s footsteps, but life happened and steered her to join the Navy, where she has served for more than 27 years.



We asked the new deputy commander a few more questions about her life, career and thoughts about joining the NFMDC team.



Q: Why did you join the Navy?

A: Funny story… I knew I wanted to be a nurse but needed help paying for college, so I signed up with the Army and received an ROTC scholarship. It was also fitting because my father served with the Army in Vietnam. However, I failed the physical due to my astigmatism, even though my eyesight is actually not that bad. Fortunately, my college soccer coach was a former Marine and suggested I try the Navy, which had less restrictive requirements at the time… So here I am.



Q: What do you like most about serving in the Navy?

A: The people. I grew up in a small town and everyone looked the same, sounded the same and ate the same thing. I love that in the Navy we constantly learn from those new perspectives, backgrounds and experiences.



Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?

A: Working with and across our team and making impacts to our entire Navy. I am very excited to be back in the realm of NMFDC and to have the opportunity to help shape our people, direction and future.



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

A: I am excited to learn, so I will probably ask a lot of questions. You may see me in your spaces as I like face to face conversations. I believe a quick chat can clarify many things. Also, please do not be shy about coming to my office if you need anything.



Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself?

A: I love soccer! I do not play anymore but love to catch as many games as I can.



Q: Anything else you would like to add?

A: My wife Stacy and I have two dogs (Vizslas), Ruthie (5 yrs.) and Brisket (8 mo.) who we absolutely adore.



For House’s official military biography, please visit: https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Forces-Development-Command/Leadership/Deputy-Commander/



NMFDC is the designated training agent for Navy Medicine, and develops and delivers integrated education and training to all Maritime Medical Forces in order to Force Develop and Force Generate trained and certified medical forces that preserve the Naval human weapon system now and in the future.

