Eisenhower School grad champions lifelong learning, promotes CDP opportunity

Courtesy Photo | Navy Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Admiral Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congratulates Valisa Harris, Defense Contract Management Agency’s Mid-Atlantic deputy contracts director, for earning her Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School June 13. see less | View Image Page

CHANTILLY, Va. – Patriotism and dedication to warfighter support drives Valisa Harris’ 16-plus years of federal service.



The self-described lifelong learner and recent graduate of the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy sparked her passion for service before self when she participated in Army JROTC.



“My decision to join the federal workforce was driven by a deep desire to support our warfighters who selflessly serve our country,” said Harris, Defense Contract Management Agency’s Mid-Atlantic deputy contracts director. “My time in the Army JROTC instilled in me valuable leadership skills and a profound love for our nation, motivating me to contribute to the defense sector.”



These values were recently reinforced through Harris’ participation in the agency’s Centralized Development Program, which “offers a variety of leadership, management, education and technical-oriented training programs (login required) that provide a foundation for organizational excellence by encouraging the development of a well-trained and educated workforce. Doing so enhances the knowledge, skills and abilities of the DCMA workforce in meeting and exceeding our DCMA customer needs and expectations.”



As the 2024 participation deadline of Aug. 26 approaches (login required), CDP organizers hope to enhance awareness and drive applications. Harris supports this effort and hopes agency personnel embrace the opportunity.



“I wholeheartedly encourage DCMA employees to explore the distinguished CDPs available,” she said. “Talk to graduates like me, attend CDP panel events and visit the CDP website to learn about these great opportunities. I am always willing to help and mentor others.”



According to the program website, “The Centralized Development Program is outstanding, providing professionals with opportunities to expand their skill sets, build confidence and develop networks across a diverse, informative and educational platform.”



Continuing education efforts are a hallmark of Harris’ career. The deputy contracts director earned multiple degrees and academic achievements: a Bachelor of Science in health services management, with a minor degree in business; a Master of Arts in urban affairs with a concentration and human resources planning and administration; a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in leadership; a graduate certificate in information technology; a Master of Science in national resource strategy; a Senior Acquisition Course certificate; and an extensive portfolio of acquisition-connected leadership and contracting certifications.



“Throughout my career, I have always strived for excellence and leadership development,” Harris said. “I initiated a leadership development program at DCMA Manassas and served as the program manager and agency’s integrated product team lead for the first centralized leadership development program, ‘Emerging Leaders.’ My research into development programs introduced me to the Dwight D. Eisenhower School, where I attended various panel events and learned from leaders across the agency.”



The school described its curriculum as follows: “The Eisenhower School accomplishes its educational mission with a rigorous curriculum designed to promote the development of students as strategic thinkers and national security policymakers. Our academic program includes courses in national security studies, economics, defense strategy and resourcing, acquisition, the global industrial base, and strategic leadership. These core courses are supplemented by a variety of elective courses and a vibrant student research program.”



After her initial experience with the school, Harris applied through DCMA’s CDP and earned acceptance into a 10-month course.



“Senior leaders advised me that the historic Eisenhower School, previously referred to as the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, or ICAF, is known for its rigorous academic curriculum,” Harris said. “The program is renowned for its demanding pace and the high-performance expectations placed on its students, making it a true test of intellectual and professional endurance.”



Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William Seely III, the Eisenhower School commandant, wrote about the school’s academic platform in a message to students on its website.



“The vision for Eisenhower is simple — an unwavering commitment to academic excellence in order that this school remains the nation’s premier national security and resource strategy institution,” he wrote. “The Eisenhower School thrives on creativity, passion for learning, and innovation. Eisenhower is a catalyst for change and serves as a pillar of progress as you will explore the dynamic changes in our global operating environment, embrace and understand new joint warfighting concepts, and grow into tomorrow’s strategic leaders.”



Harris reflected on her experience and success within the school’s environment.



“When I embarked on my journey, I harnessed an optimistic intellectual mindset and my rich educational background to dive into the learning process,” Harris said. “My dedication and leadership quickly became evident as I assumed the role of vice president of the Eisenhower School’s Women in National Security. My exceptional contributions and leadership were further highlighted at an awards ceremony where I was honored as a nominee for the prestigious Honorable Mashburn Award. Additionally, my impactful community service as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., underscored my commitment to both professional and civic excellence.”



Harris credited her global understanding and hard work as key tools that contributed to her achievements.



“As a lifelong learner, I stay abreast of current global events,” she said. “This helped me achieve outstanding academic and leadership success. The most rewarding challenge aspects were enhancing my foundational skills in reading, writing, analysis, comprehension, strategic thinking, decision-making, budgeting, and understanding relevant theories and models.”



The course experience and curriculum rely heavily on subject matter experts and domestic and international travel to enhance the educational experience.



“My favorite experience was learning about our country’s history and interacting daily with former professors from Ivy League institutions, colleagues from around the world, international senior military officials, private-sector fellows, and distinguished military and civilian leaders at various government levels,” Harris said. “I traveled both within the U.S. and internationally, meeting with CEOs, distinguished leaders, foreign governments and top universities. Notable destinations included Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; New York; London; and the Netherlands. These experiences significantly reinforced the school curriculum and provided invaluable insights.”



Her travel highlights included trips to Canada, where she met with and learned from experts from DCMA Americas and Canadian acquisition professionals. Harris’ most impactful trip, however, included crossing the Atlantic Ocean.



“My favorite trip was to London,” she said. “It stood out because I had the opportunity to interact with high-level government leaders, enhancing my research in the finance industry study. This phenomenal experience allowed me to forge lasting connections and gain insights I had never encountered.”



As Harris’ Eisenhower School journey concluded, she sought to translate the experience into professional growth.



“Following my graduation from the prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower School with a Master of Science in national resource strategy and a Senior Acquisition Course certification, I was selected as deputy contract director in (DCMA) Mid-Atlantic due to my strong analytical and leadership abilities,” she said. “The skills I acquired, including strategic thinking, advanced analysis and decision-making, significantly enhance my ability to serve our warfighters and agency customers effectively.”



Much of Harris’ efforts seek to repay DOD’s investment in her professional development “by seeking advancement opportunities to showcase my strategic thinking and analytical abilities learned from distinguished leaders, including generals, ambassadors, international colleagues, private sector fellows and senior civilian leaders.”



“I am deeply passionate about both my work and the people I serve, striving to deliver excellence every day,” Harris said. “Throughout my life and career, I’ve been honored with recognition for my leadership and academic accomplishments. I’ve shattered barriers and earned numerous mentoring and leadership awards within the federal government, including at DCMA. I attribute my success to my faith, the guidance of my parents, and the wisdom imparted by my mentors. As I look ahead, I am excited about the boundless opportunities for growth within DCMA and the broader federal government.”