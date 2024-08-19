U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces new proposed headquarters location in downtown Louisville

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announced the selection of a proposed new headquarters facility in the Central Business District in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.



The proposed site for the relocated District Headquarters facility is 220 West Main in the building currently known as the LG&E Center. The new space contains state-of-the-art facilities, a modern working environment, and a centralized location that reflects our world-class organization and supports the district’s mission and values.



“This move marks a significant milestone for our district. The new facility will allow us to serve our workforce, our community, and the American public for years to come,” said Col. L. Reyn Mann, USACE Louisville District Commander. “Our new headquarters will be a hub of collaboration, innovation, and functionality for our dedicated

team of professionals that execute our diverse mission. We look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence from our new home in downtown Louisville.”



The district is in the process of negotiating a lease for use of the facility. Once a lease agreement is in place, the district is not expected to officially relocate until final construction and buildout of the new facility is complete. The Louisville District headquarters has been located in the Romano Mazzoli Federal Building since 1969.



The district’s move supports the local economy and a vibrant downtown as approximately 750 federal government employees will work out of the new facility.



“Downtown Louisville is seeing historic levels of investment, from new hotels and bourbon experiences to the more than $560 million being invested in the LOUMED District. We are thrilled to see the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers move into a new downtown office space, where they will continue their critical work in strengthening the health and safety of our community. Their presence will further enhance our city’s economic vitality and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of our downtown,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg.

