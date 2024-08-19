My DCMA: Greg Tickner, Special Programs East ACO

LINTHICUM, Maryland – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Greg Tickner shares his story.



As a contract administrator with DCMA Special Programs East, Tickner is responsible for overseeing a large number of diverse contracts with multiple customers. Tickner’s position involves contract maintenance, surveillance and program support. Through effective oversight and collaboration, his office helps contracting commands make better actionable decisions and show value to DCMA customers.



Tickner transferred to Special Programs East from DCMA Baltimore in 2019 and has become an essential part of his contract management office.



The former Special Programs acting Contracts Director Linda DeVance said, “Greg’s high level of achievement and commitment to the mission is evidenced by his ability to foster superior customer relationships and establish win-win scenarios for stakeholders. In addition, he consistently contributes at a high level in helping the CMO exceed annual metrics goals.”



Preventing counterfeit and defective material from getting to the tools that warfighters use every day is exciting, but some days are spent resolving minor issues, according to Tickner.



“The majority of my work is done in the office, but I learned so much more out in the field, on the production line, in the factories where product is built. I always encourage 1102s to tour contractor sites whenever the opportunity presents itself,” said Tickner, on his big-picture philosophy.



“DCMA collects so much data during contractor oversight, but analyzing and sharing it with customers and program offices to make informed acquisition decisions is when our agency is at its best,” he continued. “Ensuring that quality products and services reaches the warfighter is an invaluable result, but being able to consistently demonstrate our value as an agency will always give us an advantage — especially during budget season.”



Tickner recently celebrated 11 years with DCMA. In addition to Special Programs, he worked for DCMA Baltimore and DCMA Northrop Grumman in Linthicum, Maryland.



While at DCMA Northrup Grumman, Tickner took a deployable contract administration position, which brought him to Afghanistan in 2015 for Operation Resolute Support. It was there that his understanding of DCMA’s mission was solidified with first-hand experience.



Before arriving in Afghanistan, Tickner administered various contracts for radar technology which he got to see in action overseas. The installation where he was stationed was frequently the target of rockets and other incoming projectiles and that very same technology acquired by contracts that he administered back home was responsible for protecting lives and assets in theater.



“I got a chance to experience the end-product of the quality work that our agency produces,” said Tickner. “It was game-changing to be reliant on the technology, equipment, and systems for safety that were provided on contracts that our agency administered, and that experience really hit home for me.”



With his first-hand experience overseas and what he currently does to ensure warfighters receive quality products, Tickner appreciates the importance of the DCMA mission.



“We always keep the warfighter in mind, but at the end of the day, our agency’s oversight protects the lives of civilians, foreign nationals, allied forces, and our troops. That’s why I encourage everybody to take a deployable position and have that experience if you get the chance,” Tickner said.



Tickner also appreciates DCMA culture.



“In an environment where you may spend more time with colleagues than immediate family most days, it makes a difference when you’re able to maintain a positive team dynamic,” said Tickner. “I truly enjoy the camaraderie at our CMO. Our group’s dedication to mission support is shared and relentless!”



“Greg is a wonderful teammate with a broad 1102 background; and he’s one of our top performers,” said DeVance. “He is quick to take initiative and lead efforts to iron out contracting processes with the CMO’s largest customer group. He provides CMO personnel with access to vitally important financial systems and data required to complete primary mission activities for the agency.”



A self-described ‘foreign-service brat’, Tickner traveled the world with his parents who worked for the State Department. His childhood was marked by several memorable posts including France, the Philippines, the Ivory Coast and Somalia. At a young age, Tickner saw U.S. Marines protecting the consulates where his family was posted. Between his parents’ careers and his personal experience, Tickner felt it was inevitable to continue the tradition of civil service.



In his free time, Tickner keeps active by playing soccer with the over-40 crowd. He enjoys travelling and exploring new places off the beaten path and will never turn down a beach trip. Tickner will be travelling to Naples, Italy, later this summer to visit extended family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.20.2024 11:24 Story ID: 479021 Location: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US Hometown: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My DCMA: Greg Tickner, Special Programs East ACO, by Sarah Gauvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.