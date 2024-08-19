My DCMA: Dina Pinkston, FMS program manager

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Virginia – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Dina Pinkston shares her story.



My name is Dina Pinkston, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a Foreign Military Sales program manager at DCMA headquarters, but I am a remote employee who lives in Holiday, Florida.



My job duties include serving as the central focal point for the Navy FMS programs, collaborating across the agency, and working with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency and other security offices to improve the current policies and processes to solve complex problems for my various assigned acquisition programs. I also perform an analysis of several major and non-major FMS acquisition programs, and I serve as a principal advisor to Susan Allen, the FMS division director.



Some of the great things about working at my location include working from home and being able to get my son on and off the school bus almost every day. Although we’re remote, my team and I turn our cameras on for most of our meetings, so it’s like sitting in the same room. Our entire FMS and Department of Defense Reimbursable Team works well together, and I learn something new every day.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for 13 years. I like working at DCMA for many reasons. DCMA provides abundant opportunities for training and advancement. I came to the agency from private industry through a journeyman program as a price and cost analyst in 2011. I was later selected to be an administrative contracting officer for DCMA Special Programs South in 2016.



After that, I became a supervisory contract specialist at DCMA Boeing St. Louis in 2020 before being selected in December of last year to join the FMS and DOD Reimbursable Division in my current role. I believe my servant leadership style is a perfect fit as all my experiences have allowed me to help others, and that is my favorite thing to do.



I enjoy being a part of the DCMA team because of the people I have worked with over the years. I have built some strong relationships with the people around the agency. I remain in contact with many of my previous peers as we navigate through the various stages of our careers to include retirement.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because the tasks that we perform from pre-award through closeout ensures warfighters get what they need at a reasonable cost. These items must meet or exceed the established quality standards and in the timeliest manner possible as we work hand-in-hand with the defense industrial base. In my current role, I get to see firsthand the vital role our DCMA Transportation team plays in the cycle. As an agency, we also serve an important role to our partner nations as we reinforce international alliances and partnerships as stated in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act with our FMS and Building Partnership Capacity workload by increasing global security.



DCMA has changed throughout the years. The hybrid work environment is something new. I am happy that our agency leaders put the energy into making this work because the telework and remote opportunities have allowed DCMA to recruit or retain top talent from anywhere without incurring relocation expenses. Another change I have witnessed through the years include the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act, or DAWIA, certification programs have changed a couple of times. The agency’s formal mentorship program is an awesome addition, and I think many employees can benefit from it.



I have some professional goals for this year. As a team, we are going through a transition like much of the agency with the DCMA Vision realignment, and I plan to do it with style and grace. I want to be a change catalyst for my team by sharing my positive vibes. My future career goals include doing the best job I can where I am and continuing to learn. I am progressing toward my Program Management Advanced Certification, and I am striving to have that completed by next year.



My favorite hobbies include reading with my son and learning new languages using a learning app that can teach you a variety of things. I enjoy riding my bicycle, performing strength training, and competing with my fiancé, David, in a virtual reality fitness app.



Something unique about me is that my career path was a bit unconventional. I started out as an interior communications electrician on active duty in the Navy. I later became a construction electrician in the Navy Reserve while concurrently working as an electrician and performing general maintenance of base operations for several defense contractors.



After that, I used my GI Bill to receive an associate, bachelor, and master’s degrees, and I advanced to overseeing subcontractors. I was also selected for a direct commission as a Navy Reserve supply corps officer in 2009. Fast forward to now and all my experience and education has led me to achieving my dream of becoming a warranted contracting officer and more. I am fortunate and grateful for the opportunities I have been provided. I believe that luck is when preparation meets opportunity.



I retired from the Navy Reserve as a lieutenant commander after 30 years of service in 2022. Prior to that retirement, I was deployed overseas from 2016-2017, so the flexibility and support DCMA provided to me was critical during that phase of my life. I was a warfighter, and I utilized many of the products we administer through our contracts. That brings a sense of pride to me in what we do here.

