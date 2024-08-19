Workshop renders key training for DCMA keystones

Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Year 2 and Year 3 Keystones gathered for a workshop...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Year 2 and Year 3 Keystones gathered for a workshop at DCMA Marietta at Marietta, Ga., June 3-7. The goal of the Keystone program is to develop the agency’s future leaders and ensure participants have the professional skills to succeed. see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. – Dozens of future leaders gathered for informational briefings and developmental exercises during Defense Contract Management Agency’s Keystone Cohort Workshop here June 3-7.



The in-person workshop provided Keystones networking opportunities to learn more about the agency and briefings from subject matter experts to reinforce agency principles and advancement opportunities.



“We tried to assign Keystones who have not attended cohorts together before so they can meet new people,” said Susan Li, DCMA Eastern Regional Command Keystone Hub Manager.



Keystones completed future work-scenario assignments to research and brief during the workshop.



“This allowed Keystones to collaborate with each other and meet new people,” Li said. “Sometimes at DCMA, employees will be chosen to participate on an integrated planning team and collaborate with other DCMA employees who they have not met before.”



Samuel Clarke, an operations research analyst, said initial communication challenges existed but were overcome throughout the process.



“Initially, we faced the challenge of building trust within our group,” he said. “There was hesitance around leadership roles and individual contributions. However, once we transitioned to face-to-face meetings, we broke through those barriers.”



Clarke said the in-person experience allowed Keystones to bring their full selves to the table, accelerating their progress and leading to successful outcomes.



“One standout gain is the deepened sense of confidence and clarity in my professional journey,” Clarke said. “Engaging in meaningful discussions and collaborative projects with peers has sharpened my communication skills and broadened my perspective.”



The cohort workshop provided valuable insight on high-stress management and delegation.



“The ability to work on a short timeline with individuals you are unfamiliar with can be a valuable asset to any working professional,” said Alexander Deravedissian, a property administrator Keystone. “More specifically, this workshop taught me that delegation is an incredibly profitable skill to possess as a professional.”



As a new agency team member, Deravedissian said the exposure to different job series and how they support each other was invaluable.



“While I am lucky to have a team of individuals who, by and large, are easy to reach and are willing to help when needed, I have never met the engineers, contracting officers, industrial specialists, etc., from my building,” Deravedissian said. “At the cohort, I was able to put the puzzle pieces together as to how all the job series should work together — I feel much more confident now in reaching out to a contract administrator or an administrative contracting officer if I have questions or comments about a contract after review.”



For other Keystones new to the agency, being able to clearly articulate a problem and come to a solution as a team is a valuable skill to nurture, he said.



While the bulk of the training and briefings were for second-year Keystones, there was value for those in their final year in the program.



“I gained a better understanding of how to communicate,” said Kody Vincent, a third-year quality assurance Keystone with DCMA Southeast in the St. Petersburg, Florida, contract management office. “As vague as that may seem, I believe the workshop hit multiple areas of communication through public speaking and through a PowerPoint element.”



Reflecting on the workshop, Li said: the goal of the Keystone program is to develop the future leaders of tomorrow, and it has been successful in that endeavor.



“I believe that the Keystone program has been very successful because I have met many Keystone graduates who are now first line supervisors, group chiefs, CMO deputies or executive deputy directors,” Li said. “For Keystones, the sky’s the limit!”