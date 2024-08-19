Soldier earns top honors at NATO joint command

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Eduardo Meza earned the Outstanding Military Service Member of the Year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Eduardo Meza earned the Outstanding Military Service Member of the Year award at NATO Joint Force Command Naples for 2024. Meza, assigned to HHC Allied Forces South Battalion, works as a registry staff assistant at the Joint Force Command Naples Command Group. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – A U.S. Army noncommissioned officer earned the Outstanding Military Service Member of the Year award at NATO Joint Force Command Naples here for 2024.



Staff Sgt. Eduardo Meza works as a registry staff assistant in the four-star command’s Command Group.



“Staff Sergeant Meza has distinguished himself through meritorious service and his performance has been nothing short of outstanding throughout his first year in the position,” said 1st Sgt. Maria Garcia, from Allied Forces South Battalion’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company. “He is the most experienced of the CG Registry team, leading the mentoring and training of new more senior incumbents.



“His workforce management, mentorship, and advice were equal to the complex work undertaken by the registry component.



“His direct influence has ensured that every piece of incoming correspondence is routed to the correct office of primary responsibility and every outgoing document has the necessary quality control checks completed.



“Additionally, he has championed a closer working relationship with the Command Archives Section to improve the headquarters’ overarching record keeping protocol,” said Garcia.



Meza competed against numerous noncommissioned officers from other countries and military services until he reached the final competition, an in-person board, chaired by the JFC Naples command senior enlisted advisor.



As the most junior noncommissioned officer competing at the board, Meza faced off against service members from Germany, Spain, France and a U.S. Navy chief petty officer before emerging victorious in the final round of the competition.



“Meza was recommended not only for his work performance but also for volunteering with the JFC Naples Rugby Club, the U.S. Navy Child and Youth Center, as well as contributions to the JFC Naples Field Gun Team, and the JFC Naples Marching Team during the Nijmegen March in the Netherlands,” said Garcia.