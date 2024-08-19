Leviathans donate needed items to local school

Courtesy Photo | AUGUSTA, Ga. – Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (RCTCM) assistant...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | AUGUSTA, Ga. – Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (RCTCM) assistant principals, Ashlee Crawford and David Yates, receive donated school supplies from the Soldiers of the 11th Cyber Battalion as part of the adopt-a-school program, August 16. (U.S. Army photo by 1LT Angeline Tritschler) see less | View Image Page

By Major Vincent E. Michel, 11th Cyber Battalion



FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. -- For the past two weeks, Soldiers from across 11th Cyber Battalion, Leviathans, came together to fill-up the company areas with school supplies for the students at the battalion’s adopted school; Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (RCTCM).



As part of the Fort Eisenhower adopt-a-school program, the 11th Cyber Battalion, provides “mentorship, support, club involvement, and expertise in an effort to increase student academic achievement,” said 2nd Lt. Brandon Cienfuegos, the event lead, “The actions taken by the Soldiers displayed the selfless connection the battalion has with our adopted school.”



Cienfuegos added that these events provide the Soldiers an opportunity to give back to our community.



“The RCTCM Principal, Kyshone M. Hunter, and I are truly grateful for what the Leviathans do for their students,” said Mrs. Ashlee Crawford, Assistant Principal for RCTCM. “The donated supplies will have an immediate impact on our students who need the supplies now, and provide needed supplies throughout the year.”



She also stated how “the school’s partnership with the Leviathans has a major impact on ensuring their students can achieve academic success.”



Lt. Col. Lou A. Etienne Jr, the 11th Cyber battalion commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Keyne A. Smith, the Leviathan’s senior enlisted leader, emphasized that the RCTCM is a part of the Leviathan family, and that the battalion takes pride in supporting the students, faculty, administrators of our adopted school.



