Anderson commends Joint Munitions Command’s workforce

During a recent town hall, Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr. offered high praise to the nearly 13,000 members of the Joint Munitions Command’s workforce.



Anderson, who became JMC’s 14th commander last June, highlighted the unwavering dedication, along with the critical role the command’s people fulfill in maintaining national security.



“This has been a fantastic year getting to serve with you and the entire JMC enterprise. This has been one of the pleasures of my entire career,” Anderson said on July 31, two days before his rank officially changed from Colonel to Brigadier General. “I have learned something every single day in this job. You all do incredibly technical work and in a lot of cases very complex and complicated work.



“It is very mentally intellectually challenging to keep up with all of you, but I sleep well at night knowing that through all those challenges I am surrounded by all of you every day,” Anderson added.



Anderson’s comments come at a time when the importance of munitions management is more pronounced than ever. JMC provides the joint forces with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war, sustaining global readiness.



JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed.



In the third quarter, fiscal year 2024, JMC outloaded 10 vessels totaling 2,450 technical escort units – 976 were presidential drawdowns in support of Ukraine.



“Ten vessels in a single quarter is a remarkable feat, and prior to presidential drawdowns, JMC would often do around 10 vessels in a year,” Anderson said. “When we looked at the numbers, we can far exceed the requirements. We meet our nation’s needs in a time of crisis and without a doubt we cannot only meet our mission, but we can exceed it.



“Not only do you contribute to the security of our nation every day, but you’re contributing to global security by ensuring that people can defend their own sovereignty,” Anderson added. “You all have demonstrated with absolute certainty that we can do our job. I think that’s very important for you to know that and you all should be proud. Every one of you may not think you’re a big deal, but you are a big deal to our country and for global security, so thank you for what you do.”



Anderson also praised the seamless coordination between different departments and the strong partnerships with other defense organizations and private sector entities.



"The strength of JMC lies not only in the individual talents but also in our ability to work together as a cohesive unit," he said. "This collaborative approach ensures that we can meet the demands of today and anticipate the needs of tomorrow."

