NAVSUP FLCJ builds readiness through international relationships with DESI support

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – One of the ways the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville builds readiness is with international partnerships through its support of the Navy’s Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI).



The DESI is a Navy partnership with South American countries and supports their diesel-electric submarine operations and fleet readiness events in operating areas off the U.S. east and west coasts.



In July, FLCJ’s Logistics Support Center at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, had the opportunity to provide logistics support to the Colombian Navy’s submarine ARC Tayrona.



Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, Logistics Support Officer, explains that his LSC team provided the Colombian crew with the same type of support as they would a U.S. Navy crew “but with a twist.”



“I say twist because there is a bit more coordination to having a foreign submarine operate out of Naval Station Mayport,” Hodsdon said. “It’s really more hands on. We want to ensure they not only get superb support, but they feel as comfortable as the crews of our homeported vessels.”



To do this, Hodsdon’s team helped the crew with base access, provided office space, part support, lodging assistance, transportation requests, provisions procurements, and general information about the local area.



By support the Colombian crew Hodsdon says the LSC team also benefits.



“Interaction on a daily basis means we’re working together, planning, and overcoming logistics challenges and learning from one another,” he said. “I believe this relationship continues to mature and it fosters cooperation and interoperability with our foreign partners.”



The FLC team also used the Navy’s Get Real, Get Better initiative in the planning phase of supporting the crew by suggested the Colombian’s use a husbanding service provider to support and coordinate various in port service requirements and services that the Navy does not cover.



“This was a big win for everyone involved,” Hodsdon said. “This is status quo for all foreign vessels that pull into ports but was unique to the Colombian Navy.”

