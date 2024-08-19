On the Prowl: Wolf Pack integrates into Ulchi Freedom Shield

8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs



KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea— The 8th Fighter Wing recently began integrating into Ulchi Freedom Shield, an annual joint, combined, and interagency exercise Aug. 19.



The objective of the multi-week combined exercise is to enhance readiness, interoperability, and coalition partnerships. It does so by bringing together U.S. military forces, such as the 8th Fighter Wing, and the Republic of Korea Air Forces to exercise a range of scenarios including humanitarian crises response to armed conflict, all to strengthen the U.S.-ROK Alliance, joint defense readiness, and promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



“The Wolf Pack’s participation in exercises like Ulchi Freedom Shield is crucial to maintaining our military readiness and fostering interoperability with our allies,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kasarskis, 8th Fighter Wing commander. “Through exercises like Ulchi Freedom Shield, we are able to work alongside our partners, test our capabilities, and learn from one another. This not only benefits our individual units but also contributes to the broader goal of the 8th Fighter Wing.”



During the exercise, the Wolf Pack will conduct local flying and agile combat employment operations at forward locations to increase interoperability with mission partners in realistic combat scenarios. These scenarios directly support the exercise’s focus on conducting multi-domain operations leveraging component assets, emphasizing countering weapons of mass destruction.



“It is imperative to link the Wolf Pack with the operational level of command,” said Kasarskis. “These connections do not happen automatically and must be rehearsed. Exercises such as Ulchi Freedom Shield provide the sandbox to allow us to continuously improve.”



In addition to meeting exercise objectives, the Wolf Pack is simultaneously testing its wing’s readiness, including its ability to support follow-on forces and defend the base against regional threats.



“We must continue to improve, innovate and optimize our processes to generate lethal combat power,” he said. “Our participation in these exercises builds a more combat-ready force, better able to meet any challenge in the Indo-Pacific region.”



Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. and reinforces the role of the alliance as a cornerstone for regional peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:21 Story ID: 479000 Location: KR Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On the Prowl: Wolf Pack integrates into Ulchi Freedom Shield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.