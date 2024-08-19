ARNORTH supports NIFC in wildland fire ground response operation in Boise and Payette National Forests

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, approximately 250 U.S. Army Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion began supporting a wildland fire ground response operation in Boise and Payette National Forests today. U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is providing operational command of the active-duty military ground forces in support of federal and state efforts.

“This year’s activation underscores our ongoing commitment to interagency cooperation in battling wildland fires,” said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman ARNORTH and JFLCC commanding general. “Our forces are well prepared to assist in these critical operations, building on the experience gained from 40 previous deployments and a decades-long partnership with federal and state civilian authorities.”

The 14th BEB, from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, I Corps, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, is assisting with wildland fire response efforts to contain multiple wildfires near Cascade, Idaho.

Starting Monday, Aug. 12, the Soldiers were outfitted with wildland fire personal protective equipment and underwent NIFC-led training at JBLM, which covered the essentials of wildland fire suppression and firefighter safety. After completing the training at JBLM, the Soldiers deployed to Boise and Payette National Forests to conduct additional fireline training and today joined the front line serving as hand crews aiding in wildfire suppression efforts on the Mountain Complex Fires.

“The training and resources provided by NIFC ensure our Soldiers are ready to effectively support wildland firefighting operations”, said Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division commanding general. “The Soldiers are dedicated and motivated to protect our communities and preserve our nation’s natural and cultural resources, and property.”

While providing support, the Soldiers will work alongside experienced wildland fire strike team leaders and crew bosses.

The JFLCC, through USNORTHCOM, remains the primary Department of Defense organization for coordinating defense support of civil authorities, aiding federal partners like NIFC in responding to natural disasters.

