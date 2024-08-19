51st Fighter Wing integrates with Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angelina Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician, straps...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angelina Lee, 51st Medical Group medical technician, straps a simulated injured patient to a stretcher in a training event during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2024. The 51st MDG mission is to maximize the human weapon and execute medical care procedures to prepare for contingency operations. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing strive to be multi-capable and adaptive problem solvers, aiming to be innovative and courageous, and demonstrate the value in diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea - For the first time in recent history, the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, is incorporating its recurring wing readiness exercise into Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. The 51st FW readiness exercise started on Aug. 19 and will continue until Aug. 23, 2024.



The 51st FW will be conducting local flying and agile combat employment (ACE) operations, working to not only enhance local wing readiness, but also reinforce Seventh Air Force and U.S. Forces Korea’s command-and-control training efforts.



“Conducting exercises of this scale and nature is a necessary part of our readiness posture here in the Republic of Korea,” said U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st FW commander. “Integration like this is what we’re here to do, to show everyone that we are ready to fight tonight when needed, from the tactical level all the way up to the operational.”



Throughout the week, the 51st FW will work alongside Seventh Air Force and USFK personnel to engage in contingency response exercises, training on mobilization and force deployment capabilities while simultaneously rehearsing the protection and sustainment of base operations.



Additionally, during this time, fighter wing aircraft and personnel will mobilize to and operate out of a co-operating base location in the Republic of Korea, further enhancing the wing’s ability to execute the mission in an unfamiliar environment at a moment’s notice.



With each training event like this, the 51st FW works to not only strengthen local readiness capabilities, but also reaffirm the United States’ dedication to enhancing regional security, exemplifying a steadfast dedication to fostering peace and maintaining stability in the Pacific Theater.



UFS 24 is an annual exercise by the Republic of Korea and United States that aims to enhance the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operation environment, with a goal of strengthening the combined defense posture and alliance response capabilities through live, virtual and constructive training scenarios that reflect the diverse threats of the security environment.