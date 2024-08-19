MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Rigby, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Rigby, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, looks out the back of an MV-22B Osprey during the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, Aug. 16, 2023. MRF-D’s participation in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast demonstrates the United States Marine Corps’ commitment to international partnerships and highlights the close military ties between the United States and Australia, fostering interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces. Rigby is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participated in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast, held along the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Aug. 16-19.



The airshow, Australia's premier aviation event, brings the thrill and excitement of aerobatic displays and cutting-edge aircraft to Queensland, Australia’s coastline. More than 120,000 spectators filled the beach to witness the aerobatic performances, which featured a diverse lineup of military and civilian aircraft, including stunts, precision flying, parachuting, and powerful jet demonstrations by pilots and aircrews from multiple nations.



“Jumping into Gold Coast is a unique experience. The Gold Coast skyline is beautiful, and the people have been memorable,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Nick Obletz, the officer in charge of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs.” “We want to have positive interactions with members of the Australian public and there are a lot of American ex-pats in Australia as well. We’ve been overwhelmed by the compassion and how welcoming the Australian people have been during this entire airshow.”



The “Leap Frogs,” a 12-man parachute team selected from the Naval Special Warfare community, were transported to the performance location by U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys. The team demonstrated a series of parachute jumps from approximately 10,000 feet in the air, demonstrating complex aerial maneuvers, formations, and controlled landings. Their performance highlighted the precision and teamwork of U.S. Navy SEALs and special operations forces.



“Flying an aircraft in dense airspace during an airshow can be challenging, there are a lot of moving pieces and they [VMM 268 (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3,] did a heck of a job. We’re really appreciative of their professionalism. They were with us during briefs and rehearsals, and they made sure to get us out at the exact location,” said Obletz. “Our show is compelling on its own, but we cannot do our demonstration without a solid air asset, so to put people exactly where they need to be at the right time, that is Marine Corps-Navy bread and butter, and they were able to do that exceptionally well.”



In addition to transporting the “Leap Frogs” to their parachute jump destination, the Marines with VMM-268 (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3, performed an aerial showcase 300 feet above the international spectators on the Gold Coast. The demonstration highlighted the unique capabilities of the Osprey, showcasing its role in the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force as a crisis response force.



“Participating in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast is allowing us to present our abilities in front of our Australian Allies. We’ve been working alongside the Australian Defence Force throughout MRF-D which has been a great contribution to our partnership with the Australian forces,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mary-Kate Carrol, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with VMM-268 (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3. “A lot of it is just building relationships with people, letting them know who we are and why exactly we are in their country, but also, building that trust. I think a lot of this airshow is about building that trust and making partnerships with our Australian Allies.”



The Osprey demonstration emphasized its versatility, showcasing its ability to transition from airplane mode to a hover using its nacelles and proprotors. The crew performed a tactical straight-in approach, executed a 360-degree turn, and demonstrated precise control during hover, underscoring the aircraft's agility and unique capabilities.



The demonstration concluded with a climbing and accelerating departure, transitioning from helicopter to airplane mode and reaching speeds of up to 280 knots. This performance underscored the Osprey's adaptability and effectiveness in various operations, from humanitarian assistance to combat missions, highlighting the strength and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps and its commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.