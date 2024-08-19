Third Infantry Division Sustainment Enterprise holds Sustainment Week

FORT STEWART, Ga. - The 3rd Infantry Division celebrated Marne Sustainment Week and welcomed Soldiers and civilian sustainers from across Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to multiple professional development opportunities throughout the base from Aug. 12-16, 2024.



Marne Sustainment Week highlighted the critical contributions of Soldiers in support and sustainment roles and was a chance for these Soldiers to unify and familiarize themselves with the capabilities and opportunities available.



“In a nutshell, sustainment week is coming together and broadening your knowledge of what sustainers do and how they operate and how they influence logistics throughout the entire force,” said Sgt. 1st Class Eric J. Bradford, Operations Noncomissioned Officer in Charge, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade.



Sustainment is a crucial element of military operations and it involves the smooth process between personnel, logistics, and other essential support to ensure Soldiers are capable of completing their mission without interruption. Those in sustainment roles are responsible for making sure that troops are adequately equipped, well-nourished, and able to perform their duties effectively, even in the most demanding situations.



“As an engineer, I have a newfound respect for sustainers,” said Bradford.



“We don’t see that on the line side when we’re mobilizing to go forward, into a combat zone, how much work that these sustainers put in on a daily basis. If anything breaks down we have a brigade surge team out of 87th DSSB (Division Sustainment Support Battalion), we have the field feeding company that supports Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart with the Rocky Warrior Restaurant and the Hunter Warrior Restaurant. They work tirelessly, every single day,” he said.



Marne Sustainment Week kicked off with an esprit de corps run organized by Bradford and leaders from the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade. The event brought together sustainers from Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, providing a unique opportunity for personnel to unite and strengthen their camaraderie at a single event.



“I worked closely with Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell, he and Col. McDonough had a vision of having the entire division enterprise from Fort Stewart, to include sustainers from 1st Brigade, sustainers from 2nd Brigade, sustainers in Division, and bring them all together under one umbrella,” said Bradford.



Throughout the week, Soldiers participated in Leadership Professional Development (LPD) seminars where they learned about opportunities available to them as sustainers and how they could develop their skills to benefit their careers and the rest of the force.



Soldiers also had the opportunity to engage with senior leaders, gaining insights from their experiences and learning about the future direction of Army sustainment through the Sustainment Senior Leadership Panel. This panel provided a platform for in-depth discussions on strategic goals and emerging trends, offering Soldiers valuable perspectives on how to navigate the evolving sustainment landscape.



“Train your soldiers to be not just proficient in their skill set but resiliently proficient,” said panelist Brig Gen. Lance C. Raney, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East.



Marne Sustainment Week concluded with the Marne Sustainment Ball, a social event for leaders and Soldiers which recognized the valuable contributions of sustainers from throughout 3rd ID. Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general, Combined Arms Support Command, spoke to attendees and lauded the work of the division’s sustainment enterprise while recently deployed for nine months in Eastern Europe.



“While operating in [Area of Operation] Victory, you maintained an expansive distribution network across seven European countries, enabling the tactical distribution and retrograde of ammunition and multi-class cargo, all from multiple supply points from across Europe,” she said. “This network not only increases operational range but a prolonged endurance and ensures supplies are delivered to the right place at the right time.”



Marne Sustainment Week highlighted the division’s commitment to maintaining high standards in sustainment operations. By bringing together Soldiers from different units and providing them with targeted development opportunities, the 3rd Infantry Division reinforced the importance of sustainment and its impact on mission success.



“It was your brigade that helped support two Army divisions, over nine brigades and numerous partners across 12 European countries. This extensive support network was crucial to ensuring our Army forces were equipped and operationally ready, thus reinforcing our ability to project power and to maintain a dominant presence globally,” said Donahue.

