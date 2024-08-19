AFMC unleashes power of integration during CDX Training Summit

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Yvonne Comesario, Air Force Materiel Command Talent Program Manager, discusses...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Yvonne Comesario, Air Force Materiel Command Talent Program Manager, discusses innovation efforts and how to be a catalyst for transformation during the 2024 AFMC Continuous Improvement and Innovation Training Summit Aug. 13-15 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Club. During the summit, attendees explored a wide range of topics, methodologies, processes, and problem-solving frameworks tailored to the Air Force's unique demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

Transformative growth was on full display at the fourth annual Air Force Materiel Command Continuous Improvement and Innovation Training Summit Aug. 13-15 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Club.



Hosted by the AFMC Commander's Accelerated Initiatives Office (CDX), the event brought together nearly 200 leaders, practitioners, and experts from across the Department of the Air Force to share insights, exchange best practices, and refine strategies for enhancing mission success through continuous improvement and innovative thinking.



“Our goal is to pick your brains and connect all the great ideas that are out there,” said Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, AFMC Deputy Commander. “Through connection and encouragement, we will create the strongest deterrent capability possible.”



This year’s theme was “The Power of Integration,” which underscored AFMC's commitment to fostering a culture where every Airman is encouraged to identify opportunities for improvement, think creatively, and develop solutions that drive the Air Force mission forward. With more than 30 workshops, speeches, and collaborative sessions, participants gained valuable tools and strategies to tackle current and future challenges.



“This is all about creating, sustaining, and strengthening connections,” said Ty Stephens, AFMC CDX Program Management Analyst and event co-chair. “We’re sharing what we’ve done, learning about the latest trends, and making it valuable for all involved.”



During the summit, attendees explored a wide range of topics, including Theory of Constraints methodology, agile processes, and problem-solving frameworks tailored to the Air Force's unique demands. The event provided a platform for success stories, offering concrete examples of how continuous improvement and innovative initiatives have delivered measurable results in various units, from reducing process bottlenecks to increasing operational efficiency.



“The tools and techniques we learned here and the conversations we made will directly impact our ability to streamline processes and improve mission effectiveness,” said Johnathan Grandi, 96th Test Wing Process Manager and summit attendee. “It’s inspiring to see so many Airmen across commands coming together to share ideas and drive meaningful change."



The event also served as an opportunity to recognize excellence among the innovators as awards were given based on continuous improvement and innovation throughout the year.



Awardees include:



Certified Air Force Green Belt of the Year: 711th Human Performance Wing

Certified Air Force Black Belt of the Year: Headquarters, AFMC

Enabling Leader of the Year: Master Sgt. Eric Stevenson, 437th Supply Chain Operations Squadron

Fail Forward Leader: Master Sgt. Trevor Kuhns, Air Force Petroleum Agency

Improvement Mentor of the Year: Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate

Improvement Practitioner of the Year: 635th Materiel Maintenance Group

Innovator of the Year: John “JD” Bales, AFRL

Mentor / Pitch Coach / Consultant of the Year: Air Force Security Forces Center

Process Manager of the Year: 96th Test Wing

Innovation Hub / Spark Cell of the Year: Emerald Spark

Fail Forward Team: Air Force Petroleum Agency

Improvement and Innovation Large Team: Business and Enterprise Systems Product Innovation Improvement and Innovation Small Team: 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group



As the summit concluded, there was a clear sense of momentum for the future. Leaders across AFMC are focused on building on the progress made over the past four years, with a particular emphasis on enhancing data-driven decision-making and integrating new technologies into CDX initiatives.



“We want you to be encouraged.” Hurry said. “We want you to be part of something greater than yourself and you all have ideas. Don’t keep them trapped in your head; share them with others and work together to transform tomorrow… today.”



The AFMC CDX team looks forward to connecting with Airmen across the enterprise. To connect, send an email to afmc.cdx.workflow@us.af.mil or visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/CDX/.