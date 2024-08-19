Fort Stewart Hosts Adjutant General University for Human Resource Professionals

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Fort Stewart hosted an Adjutant General University (AGU) for human resource (HR) Soldiers during Marne Sustainment Week, Aug. 12-16, 2024. Sustainment Week helps to build camaraderie amongst Soldiers across the Sustainment Enterprise and serves to develop Soldiers professionally.



“The capability of modern technology is enabling our HR specialists to do so much more than their predecessors,” said Col. Rebekah Lust, Director for the Functional Managment Division. “It is essential that HR professionals take advantage of their more advanced toolkit allowing them to provide additional strategic solutions to their mission requirements.”



HR covers a broad range of responsibilities essential to maintaining the operational readiness and welfare of Soldiers. Key functions include personnel management, support services, training, administrative development and policy implementation.



“We emphasize continuous improvement to capitalize on emerging technology leading to better mission outcomes across the Total Force,” said Lust. “The IPPS-A program is a big leap forward, providing a modern platform to the Army. It is the largest enterprise resource planning in the Army, and it is configured to enable all Soldiers and leaders to fulfill their unique operational mission.”



These programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of military personnel management, ensuring that HR professionals are well-equipped to handle their responsibilities by utilizing digital platforms for training, communication and administrative tasks to increase efficiency and accessibility.



“HR Specialists are all about taking care of Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Paul Smith, senior enlisted at the Functional Managment Division. “We update records, ensure timely promotions, and ensure Soldiers get the benefits and pay they are entitled to. As we continue to modernize with IPPS-A, we can look more closely at the “Soldier experience” and can better take care of the greatest asset in the Army, our People.”



AGU plays a crucial role in HR by providing specialized training, professional development and leadership education. Its focus on research and innovation further enhances the capabilities of HR professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the challenges of their roles.



“The future of the HR community and AG Corps is bright,” said Lust. “The release of IPPS-A in December 2022 was a game changer for our profession and as the Director for the Functional Management Division at IPPS-A, I am excited about what is yet to come.”

