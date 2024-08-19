1st Cavalry Division Band blend American music with Polish Ceramic traditions

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Lomonof, a saxophone player and operations non-commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy | Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Lomonof, a saxophone player and operations non-commissioned officer with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, sings a portion of a performance during the 30th annual ceramic festival August 17, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland. The Ceramic Festival, held annually in Bolesławiec, invited visitors to celebrate the craftsmanship of handmade ceramics that showcase unique designs from talented artists across the country. The festival culminated with a colorful parade and a concert. see less | View Image Page

BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND – A familiar 80’s classic bellows out of the brass instruments of the 1st Cavalry Division Band at a concert played for the 30th annual Boleslawiec Ceramic Festival. The crowd cheers loudly as Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Lomonof takes the stage, front and center, microphone in hand. In a soothing, low voice, she starts off with, “Sweet dreams are made of this.”



Hailing from the quiet town of Logan, West Virginia, where the average population levels out at 1,400, Sgt. 1st Class Danielle Lomonof became a 42R, or Army Musician in 2009 and now serves in the 1st Cavalry Division Band. She currently leads a team of 12 band members as both a platoon sergeant and non-commissioned officer-in-charge in Poland during the 1st Cavalry Division’s European rotation supporting Operation Assure, Deter, and Reassure.



Since the age of 8 years old, Lomonof has had continuous exposure to music, ranging from playing piano and singing in the church choir to playing in band classes during both middle and high school in Logan. She points to her family's involvement in music as a major inspiration for her talents.



"It's always been a family thing. My uncle was the band director for both the middle and high school in Logan, so I was constantly around that through competitions and football games," recalls Lomonof. “I also started singing in the church choir whenever I would go with my mom. It’s just embedded in my family, whether it’s spiritually, personally, or even professionally.”



During her time here in Poland, Lomonof and her team have performed in various events in France, Latvia, and the Czech Republic. More recently, local officials invited the band to participate in a parade procession and concert for the 30th annual ceramic festival August 16 and August 17 in Boleslawiec, Poland. Visitors from across the world came to celebrate the unique craftsmanship of handmade ceramics from talented ceramic artists.



“This is the 30th year that the festival is open, and people come from all over the world to not only bring ceramics but purchase ceramics,” said Sgt. Maj. Leon Butler, band sergeant major and Army musician for the 1st Cavalry Division Band. “We’re very excited to participate in this, and see it.”



On August 16, the band paraded down historic cobblestone streets of the local town square, playing modern American music with their instruments while trailing behind parade participants who donned colorful paint and costumes that followed the traditional ceramic theme. Despite the warm afternoon, they gallantly performed with smiles on their faces as they interacted with Polish children who reached out to touch their instruments and take pictures. The following evening, the band performed a mix of modern songs and throwbacks at a concert, which included "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by British synth-pop duo, Eurythmics, and the famous rendition of "America The Beautiful" by renown soul musician, Ray Charles Robinson.



While some may view military band members to be simply musicians in uniform, Lomonof says there is more beyond reading music sheets.



“Sometimes I think musicians are worried about their job. You always have to justify yourself,” said Lomonof. “Yes, we play music, but we play for people. You create an inviting atmosphere, and you open a narrative. You open something more to have that stronger connection, and it’s been incredible.”



For the remainder of the rotation, the band will continue to tour across Europe, performing during ceremonies involving military dignitaries and helping to build community relations by sharing music with the people of Europe. Lomonof has plans for her team to ensure they gain enough experience, regardless of their time-in-service.



“One of my goals is to get as many missions on the calendar as we can within reason,” said Lomonof. “I want the band to experience that and to open their creative latitude so they can pass this on as we’re trying to develop future leaders.”



“It will open their scope and their mindset as they come up in the ranks of the band field, and they will be able to say, ‘I did this, and it was successful here.’”