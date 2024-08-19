From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Miller-Remick LLC, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a $50 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline, architect-engineering construction projects.



This contract provides for renovation, repair, or minor new construction projects.



Work will be performed in Pennsylvania (80%), New Jersey (15%), and New York (5%), with an expected completion date of August 2029.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 Navy operation and maintenance (O&M) funds in the amount of $192,737 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by Navy O&M and military construction funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 11 proposals received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0021).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:37 Story ID: 478943 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $50 Million Contract for Multi-Discipline, Architect-Engineering Construction Projects in Northern AOR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.