Schoolhouse Rock: Gulfport

Courtesy Photo | The schoolhouse at Gulfport is located at the Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport in Mississippi and is the premier institution for training and equipping Structural Airmen Civil Engineers across a full spectrum of operations.

Shaping the future of the Air Force doesn’t start in the sky or on the battlefield. It begins in the classroom, with dedicated staff guiding the next generation of Airmen to achieve their full potential.



The schoolhouse at Gulfport is located at the Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport in Mississippi and is the premier institution for training and equipping Structural Airmen Civil Engineers across a full spectrum of operations.



With a team of 19 military instructors, six civilian instructors, five Military Training Leaders, and three command staff, the schoolhouse supports an average of 150 Air Force students at any given time and annually trains between 1500-1800 tri-service students.



Despite the ever-changing landscape of the Air Force, the schoolhouse's mission has remained the same: to train and equip combat ready engineers to build and sustain bases anywhere, anytime.



“Our mission has not changed,” Instructor Flight Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Terry said. “We are multi-capable by the nature of our job, and we tackle every challenge head on.”



By keeping the mission front and center, the 3E3 schoolhouse equips Airmen for the future fight. “This allows us to project power wherever there’s engineers to fortify locations and build functioning installations, from full-fledged bases to forward operating bases,” Terry said.



The schoolhouse offers a comprehensive curriculum, covering seven different course codes, including the Navy Builder Course, Air Force Structural Apprentice Course, Roof Installation, Maintenance, Inspection, and Repair, Contingency Maintenance, Metals Layout, Fabrication, and Welding, and 7-Level Craftsman.



In recent years, the schoolhouse has undergone a transformation by moving its curriculum online to a digital platform hosted by Google Classroom. This change has allowed for a more student-centric approach to learning, enhancing ownership and retention.



The schoolhouse has also recently rewritten the Apprentice course, re-structuring new topics focused on jobsite safety, such as aerial lift platforms, Air Force Occupational Safety and Health, and fall protection.



While the curriculum is robust and well rounded, the dedicated staff sets the schoolhouse at Gulfport apart. The 3E3 Instructors and Military Training Leaders provide a first-class education, not only teaching students the skills necessary to excel in their careers but also equipping them with the passion that will propel them even further.



“We serve as instructors, mentors, counselors, and first-line supervisors to our students,” Terry explained. “We work to teach them our trade, while also coaching and guiding them through the challenges they face after entering the military.”



“We have revolutionized the way students are guided through their technical training by implementing a cradle-to-grave approach,” Military Training Leader Tech. Sgt. Brinley Waller said. Each MTL balances three or more classes at a time and is responsible for those students from their initial in-processing through their final out-processing, over a comprehensive five-month period. “We’re able to gain deep insight into each Airman’s experiences and challenges, ensuring a more personalized and effective training experience,” Waller said.



Students are given the unique opportunity to train alongside their Army and Navy counterparts. The integrated training environment exposes Airmen to diverse perspectives and approaches, preparing them for the complexities of the operational force and giving them valuable insight into joint operations. The schoolhouse is committed to developing multi-capable Airmen who are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a collaborative defense network and meet the demands of a Great Power Competition.



The warrior mindset is at the heart of the schoolhouse's approach, with instructors and MTL’s sharing their own experiences from home station and deployed missions to motivate students to build their work ethic and persevere through adversity. The schoolhouse also fosters teamwork and camaraderie among students through group projects, team-building activities, and community volunteer events.



In addition to its regular training programs, the schoolhouse regularly hosts school JROTC visits and annual events on base hosted by Navy Seabees. The events showcase military engineer capabilities to the local community and inspire young adults with an interest in engineering.



With its comprehensive curriculum, dedicated staff, and commitment to teaching the warrior mindset, the education the schoolhouse at Gulfport is providing Airmen with is the most powerful weapon for the future fight.