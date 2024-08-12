Navy Supply Corps School Changes Command

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) marked the beginning of a new chapter Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, as Captain T. Richie Jenkins assumed command from Captain Jason C. Warner during a poignant Change of Command ceremony filled with emotion and steeped in tradition.
Capt. Jenkins, who brings an impressive wealth of experience to his new role, expressed enthusiasm for guiding NSCS toward continued excellence and success. The schoolhouse community warmly welcomes CAPT Jenkins and his wife, Mrs. Taffy Jenkins, as they begin on this new journey.
Outgoing Commanding Officer Capt. Warner, who has led the school with honor and innovation throughout the past two years, was honored for his exceptional service and leadership with the prestigious Legion of Merit. During his tenure, he oversaw the graduation of more than 4,000 students from 178 class convenes, leaving an indelible mark on the school and the Navy. His mentorship and guidance have played a critical role in shaping the next generation of Navy leaders.
In his remarks, Capt. Warner expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the amazing NSCS team and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of this incredible group of professionals.
The ceremony was further distinguished by the presence of RADM Ken Epps, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, who served as the keynote speaker. RADM Epps emphasized the importance of strong leadership and mentorship, qualities exemplified by both Capt. Warner and Capt. Jenkins. RADM Epps also recognized CAPT Warner and his wife, Amiee, for their authentic and personable natures, qualities that will be deeply missed by the NSCS community.
As Capt. Jenkins takes command, the NSCS looks forward to a future of continued growth and success under his leadership. Fair Winds and Following Seas to Capt. Warner and Amiee as they embark on their next adventure.
