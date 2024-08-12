2024-2025 Back to School: A New Era Begins

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Department of Defense Education Activity announced the implementation of Universal...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The Department of Defense Education Activity announced the implementation of Universal Prekindergarten in 80 locations for School Year 2024-2025. This initiative marks the first phase of a comprehensive three-phase plan to enhance early childhood education within the DoDEA school system. (Photo courtesy DoDEA) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - As summer winds down, the excitement of back-to-school season begins. This year, a significant development promises to enhance early childhood education for military-connected families. DoDEA Americas is introducing full-day Universal Prekindergarten programs at Fort Liberty Elementary schools, including Kimberly Hampton Primary School, for eligible four-year-olds starting Sept. 3.



This expansion is more than just an addition- it represents a pivotal moment in DoDEA's commitment to providing high-quality education. The new full-day Prekindergarten program will offer children a rich learning environment that fosters growth and development.



"The approval of the Universal Prekindergarten Program underscores our dedication to providing the highest quality education to military-connected children," said Thomas Brady, Director of DoDEA. "Early childhood education is a critical foundation for future academic success, and we are excited to offer this opportunity to our primary school students."



Parents can look forward to a structured yet flexible environment where their children thrive. The curriculum will engage young minds through play-based learning while meeting educational standards. To guarantee a free, appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment, students who presently have a disability and are eligible for academic and related services under their Individualized Education Plan will enroll in the Pre-K program and receive support in an inclusive setting.



The full-day Pre-K program will include lunch served family-style in the classroom. Family-style dining is a meal service that permits children to serve themselves and choose foods and serving sizes. Small pitchers, a limited number of portions on service plates, and adult assistance enable children to serve themselves successfully.



“Students benefit from family-style dining in various ways,” said Dr. Judith Minor, Americas Director for Student Excellence. “Family-style dining meets the Pre-K standards by fostering social skills such as executive functioning, language development, nutrition and health education, and motor skill development, all of which support the Pre-K standards.”



Military families often face unique challenges due to frequent relocations and deployments. By expanding early childhood education options, DoDEA is addressing these needs directly. The full-day program provides stability and continuity for children during crucial developmental years.



For more Universal Pre-K program information on school enrollment and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.dodea.edu/education/universal-prekindergarten-program.



The Legacy of Fort Liberty Schools Continue

1st Lt. Kenneth H. Albritton Middle School is part of the Fort Liberty community and is also part of the larger government educational system known as the Department of Defense Elementary and Secondary Schools. DDESS consists primarily of military school systems located stateside.



“Middle school is a very dynamic environment when you have over 350 young teens discovering who they are in conjunction with social and physical changes happening all at once in their young lives,” said Allbritton Middle School Principal, Kawa Fulton. “We understand these dynamics and will meet the challenge of helping these young teens transition from elementary school to high school.”



Lt. Gen. Stafford LeRoy Irwin Intermediate School has over 450 students in the 2nd-5th grade. Irwin is a neighborhood school, and many students walk. Irwin provides a high-quality academic environment for all children. The school has a strong home-school partnership with parents and community partners.



“Our staff is among the best in the Fort Liberty School System and is committed to the success of all students,” said Irwin Intermediate School Principal, Angelique Johnson. “As we guide our students through various instructional approaches in their daily activities, we strive to create an environment that will encourage them to reach their highest academic potential while fostering emotional, physical, and social development.”



Sgt. 1st Class Randall David Shughart Middle School has over 330 students in the Linden Oaks community. Shughart Middle School Principal Bradley Burgess promotes critical thinking skills and respect for the core values through P.R.I.D.E: Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Diversity, and Excellence.



“Our staff is focused on engaging students in rigorous curriculum and pushing them toward their academic potential to succeed in a dynamic world,” said Burgess. “I envision all of us working together to achieve our ultimate goal of improved student achievement.”



Keeping Our Kids Safe



During the back-to-school season, the safety of students becomes a top priority for communities and authorities alike. One crucial aspect of student safety is speed management in school zones, where the risk of accidents and injuries is heightened by speeding vehicles.



“We will be having patrols in the schools during drop off and pick up,” said Jeff Gassaway, Assistant Chief Patrol, Fort Liberty Department of Emergency Services. “This will be call dependent, but the public should see an increase of enforcement in school zones.”



Radar enforcement, visual presence as well as rotating speed trailers at school zones will be implemented in support of child safety. Gassaway also stated that patrol vehicles will be following busses and working with bus contractors to obtain video evidence of personnel passing busses to bring charges against the violators with the U.S. Attorneys.



“As we begin this new chapter together, let us embrace the opportunities ahead, support and uplift one another, and create an environment where every member of our school community feels valued and empowered,” said Minor.