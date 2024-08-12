8th TSC Soldier side quests her way to winning gold with All-Army Rugby

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | 1st Lt. Sabreena Singh, a CBRN officer with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | 1st Lt. Sabreena Singh, a CBRN officer with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo holding a rugby ball on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, August 1, 2024. Singh earned a spot on the All-Army Rugby team and recently won the Armed Forces Rugby championship in San Diego, California. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – Sabreena Singh is taking the video game approach to her Army career. She navigates her duties as a CBRN officer for the 8th Military Police Brigade while filling her white space with side quests.



Just over two years ago she’d never stepped foot on a rugby pitch, so the likelihood of her competing on the All-Army rugby team was a stretch goal even she questioned. But that’s what Singh does best; she commits herself to finding opportunities that take her out of her comfort zone.



“I want the Army to work for me,” said Singh. “There are so many opportunities to go on side quests all the time. I don’t want to feel stagnant and drop into the complacent mode. So, I try to keep myself busy and entertained.”



Level 1 – Finding the Army



In high school, the Army wasn’t on Singh’s radar. She didn’t have a family tradition of service or external pressure to join. Rather, it was a chance encounter with an ROTC cadet while attending Cal Poly Pomona that swayed her decision.



“It was my first week in college and I’m walking half a mile across campus to the gym and some guy jumps out and asks, ‘Hey, do you want to join the Army?’” said Singh. “And I'm like, ‘I don't know, sure.’”



Mixed with excitement and uncertainty Singh joined ROTC. It’s her combination of open-mindedness and willingness to try new things without knowing the outcome that allows her to continuously unlock new levels in life.



“After my first field training exercise, I thought to myself I absolutely hate this,” said Singh. “I kept thinking it's the worst thing ever. I was tired all the time. They're telling me what to do and I'm dirty. Then, I don't know what clicked, but by the time the next semester came I was just like full send. I started doing the Ranger challenge, color guard, and recruiting.”



It didn’t take long for ROTC to start paying dividends. The following semester she was awarded a scholarship, relieving her parents of the burden of paying her college tuition while also empowering her to feel a greater sense of independence.



As a member of the color guard, she attended the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Clippers games as part of the flag detail, a revered duty occasionally presented to members of the armed services.



Singh’s default to yes continued to reveal one side quest after another.



During her senior year when cadets’ preference their branch, a fortuitous email landed her a meeting with the deputy commandant at the Chemical Biological Nuclear Radiological school, a field she previously hadn’t considered.



“I was the CBRN School assistant commandant, tasked with finding the best cadets for the Chemical Branch,” said retired Army Col. Sean Kirschner. “After meeting her for the first time, it took me about two minutes to figure out that this was a special person with tons of potential.”



Kirschner could award Singh her duty station of her choice if she was willing to mark CBRN at the top of her preference sheet. After doing her due diligence, she sided with Kirschner and selected CBRN as her number one branch.



“Even as a young cadet, Sabreena was mature enough and smart enough to open her mind and choose her career path with a lot of deliberate thought and determination,” said Kirschner.



With orders to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Singh was excited for the opportunities abound.



Level 2 - Finding her footing



Within the first 18 months of arriving at her unit, she competed in her brigade’s best warrior competition, the best CBRN competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, attended the 25th Infantry Division’s Jungle Operation Training Course, and attempted to earn the Expert Soldier Badge.



She went 0 for 4.



She came up short in the best warrior competition, finished 10th in the best CBRN competition, failed jungle school, and just missed out on earning her ESB. For many, each shortcoming would be a punch to the gut, a not-so-subtle reminder that failure is always a potential outcome.



But that’s what separates Singh from the crowd. She’s unburdened by the pendulum swinging to the worst-case scenario, because she’s more invested in the experience to learn and grow.



“Everything is not that serious. I always kind of consider what's the worst that's gonna happen?” said Singh.”



Despite missing out on the accouterments that would adorn her uniform or the accolades to build her resume, her side quests paid off in other areas of her life.



During one of the ESB lanes she was befriended by Capt. Mary Monnard, Singh’s torch bearer to the world of rugby.



“We were bonding over the shared hardship of ESB and I walked up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, I have a really personal question to ask you,’” said Monnard. “And I said, ‘Do you want to come to rugby practice?’ And she was kind of just taken aback, because obviously that's not really a personal question, but I felt like it was because I didn't know her at all.”



Monnard played rugby for the United States Military Academy and the All-Army Rugby team, so as she got to know Singh during ESB, she recognized she possessed the physical ability and acumen to be a competitive rugby player.



“You can tell that she is an athletic person, she is strong and quiet, but she's very confident,” said Monnard. “And she also talked about CrossFit, obviously, because cross fitters always talk about CrossFit. She played soccer, and there's a lot of crossover athletes in rugby, and soccer is one of the biggest crossover sports.”



Singh accepted the offer and soon attended weekend rugby games on the beach.



“Once I picked it up, it was awesome. Rugby is such a great community and a good way to make friends on the island,” said Singh. “I thought how cool it would be to play on the All-Army team. Like the Army literally pays you to play a sport.”



Singh was hooked. With Mary in her corner, her next side quest goal was to make the All-Army Rugby team.



Level 3 – Making the team



Amid weekend CrossFit workouts followed by rugby games to prepare for the All-Army Rugby tryouts, Singh committed to returning to the best CBRN competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



When a senior CBRN non-commissioned officer visited her company area, she realized she had just met her partner for the competition.



“Sgt. 1st Class Stubbs stopped by to see if we needed help with any training,” said Singh. “And when I saw him, he had a Ranger tab, jungle tab and all the cool badges, he was stacked. So, I called him I asked, ‘Hey, do you want to do the best CBRN with me?’”



The duo created their own study program and developed a rigorous physical training plan with the goal of finishing in the top five.



“After the first day, they don’t tell you what place you’re in, but they’ll tell you if you’re in the top ten, and they called our team,” said Singh. “So, midway through the competition, we were thinking we can do this.”



Team 11 didn’t win, but their second-place finish was within their top five goal, and they were pleased with the outcome.



Shortly after the competition, Singh was notified she was invited to try out for the All-Army Rugby team.



The tryouts are days before the competition, and most attendees are returning players with years of experience. Physically she knew she belonged and could compete with anyone, but she knew she had to improve her rugby IQ.



“I was on a high and then I was super low,” said Singh. “I was like, crap, I don't know if I’m going to make the team. But after they gave me some feedback it helped immensely because the next time we did something, I was like, okay, I got this.”



Singh did enough to impress the coaches and earned a spot on the team.



The women’s All-Army Rugby team dominated against the competition during the Armed Forces Championship. As time expired against Air Force July 13 in San Diego, Singh was on the field to celebrate their golden finish.



With the tournament over, Singh has shifted her focus to her next side quest. True to form, as an experienced cross fitter versed in sharing she’s a cross fitter, she’ll be competing in a competition in the fall here in Hawaii.



As Singh consumes herself with one side quest after another, often overlapping, an unexpected benefit has emerged.



“She’s probably brought three soldiers from her unit to come play rugby,” said Monnard. “Because she’s doing these things and talking about it with her Soldiers, that gets them interested too.”



Whether it’s Monnard introducing Singh to new things, such as anime or gaming PCs, or Singh’s personal interests with aftermarket trucks and travel, she’s always able to find ways to connect with her Soldiers.



“All her Soldiers think she's so cool because she has genuine relationships, and they respect her so much,” said Monnard. “They come to her with their problems, and she is a leader that they rely on and care about.”



Perhaps the biggest coincidence for Singh's video game approach to life is the All-Army Rugby team's motto.



“For those who can’t.”



On the sleeve of every player is the name of a fallen Soldier. A simple reminder that those before them are not forgotten.



It’s how Singh lives her life. She does everything to the fullest, she's here to experience it all. One side quest after another.



1st Lt. Sabreena Singh is the company executive officer for the 71ST Chemical Company, 303rd EOD Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.