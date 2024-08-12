Future Sailors Enlist Aboard Carl Vinson During Family and Friends Day Cruise

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker | 240817-N-DP708-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Analice Baker | 240817-N-DP708-1008 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), shakes hands with Xavier Gilford, a native of Mira Mesa, California, after Gilford enlisted into the U.S. Navy while underway aboard the ship for a Family and Friends Day Cruise in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – As Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sailed off the coast of Southern California for a Family and Friends Day Cruise Aug. 17, 2024, 15 Delayed Entry Program members stood side by side on the ship’s flight deck, raised their right hand, and took the oath of enlistment into the U.S. Navy.

Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group One, presided over the enlistment ceremony, which was witnessed by more than 3,000 Sailors, along with their family and friends.

“It is one of the most motivating things I get to do, stand with someone who affirms their support of the Constitution and its ideals,” said Wosje. “It would be amazing anywhere, but how cool is it to stand up in front of a huge crowd of fellow Americans on America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier and swear to support and defend the Constitution and their way of life.”

Delayed entry is the military status gained by an enlistment in which a service member's entry on active duty (ACDU) or initial active duty for training (IADT) is postponed for up to 365 days.

“While the members are in the delayed entry program, we have them meet us for physical training, mentorship and drill,” said Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Manny Maldonado, a recruiter at Navy Recruiting Station Brea in Brea, California. “We teach them basic things they’ll need to know before going to boot camp, like facing movements, rank recognition and their general orders.”

Among the enlistees was Kevin Liverias, a native of San Diego, who expressed his surprise and gratitude at the unique setting of his enlistment.

“It’s an honor,” said Liverias. “I never dreamed about enlisting, especially on a carrier with the admiral, especially in front of so many people. I’m very thankful and blessed that I had the opportunity to do this.”

Although the new service members will not immediately join the ranks, Wosje offered words of wisdom that will guide them as they prepare to transition into life as Sailors.

“This is both about getting better as an individual and getting better as a team,” said Wosje. “Work hard each day to make yourself better at what you do as a warfighter and make the entire team better at warfighting. Congrats to our newest Sailors!”

For more information about Vinson, visit http://www.airpac.navy.mil/carlvinson or follow Vinson’s Facebook @USSVinson and Instagram @AmericasFavorite_70.