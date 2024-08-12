MG Reginald Neal retires after a 37-year career in the Ga. National Guard and U.S. Army

Photo By Sgt. Amari Johnson | Major General Reginald Neal stands with a howitzer of the Georgia National Guard’s...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Amari Johnson | Major General Reginald Neal stands with a howitzer of the Georgia National Guard’s 1st Battalion 118th Artillery Regiment at the Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga. August 16, 2024. Neal, who commanded the 1-118th FAR in Afghanistan, graduated from GMC in 1989 and returned to the campus for his retirement ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Major General Reginald Neal, of Ludowici, Ga. retired after 37 years of military service in the Georgia National Guard and U.S. Army during a ceremony at the Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga. August 16, 2024. Neal began his 37-year journey of service as a GMC cadet in 1987 and returned to his alma mater to close out his military career.





Lieutenant General Thomas Carden Jr., Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command and Vice Commander, U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command; presided over the ceremony. Carden and Neal served together for many years in the Georgia National Guard and continued their service at home and overseas with the U.S. Army.





Crowding the New Day Center of Leadership at GMC, senior military leaders, friends, and family celebrated the career of Maj. Gen. Neal, which spanned five decades and numerous countries. Also present were military leaders who served with Neal at posts around the globe, from the Pentagon to the Pacific.





Speakers recounted aspects of Neal’s service beginning with retired Lt. Gen. William B Caldwell, President of the Georgia Military College, who described the importance of Neal’s accomplishments to Georgia Military College and its students. Major General Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of Georgia, lauded Neal’s accomplishments in his many years with the Georgia National Guard. Major General Bobby Christine, special assistant to the Director, Army National Guard, Office of the Judge Advocate General delivered an address focused on his shared experiences with Neal as a cadet with GMC’s class of 1989.





Adding to his long list of accolades, Neal received the Georgia Distinctive Service Medal from Lt. Gen. Carden, who also presented Neal with his official certificate of retirement and an American flag honoring his many years of service. Neal’s spouse, Kim Neal, was recognized with the Georgia Commendation Medal on behalf of Governor Brian Kemp for her outstanding support and commitment to the mission, vision, and values of the Georgia National Guard. Also recognized was Maj. Gen. Neal’s daughter, Alexandria for her unwavering support during her father’s service to Georgia and the United States.





Per military tradition, Neal’s two-star flag was furled by retired Command Sgt. Major Brian Sanders and Sergeant 1st Class Michael Cromer.





Born and raised in Ludowici, Ga., Neal began his military career with the Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. Neal has credited his experience at GMC with broadening his perspective and opening a world of options that he had not previously thought possible. He graduated in 1989 and was commissioned a second lieutenant. Assigned as a field artillery officer with the Georgia National Guard’s Statesboro-based 2nd Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, Neal progressed through a series of assignments, serving in various staff positions and commanding units from the battery to brigade level in the Ga. Army National Guard. Neal mobilized overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He commanded the Georgia National Guard’s historic 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment in Savannah from 2007-2010 including its 2009-2010 combat deployment to Afghanistan for which the battalion was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation by the U.S. Army.





Returning from Afghanistan, Neal assumed command of the Atlanta-based Georgia National Guard recruiting and retention battalion before embarking on a ten-month program of study at the U.S. Army War College at Carlyle Barracks, Penn. Promoted to colonel, Neal served as the Georgia Army National Guard’s deputy chief of staff for operations before assuming command of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in 2015.





Neal was selected to serve as the executive officer to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and served in that capacity from 2016-2017. Promoted to brigadier general in 2018, Neal served as director of the Georgia National Guard joint staff before assuming command of Joint Task Force North, US Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Promoted to major general in 2020, Neal served as Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific and later served as a special assistant to the Director, Army National Guard.