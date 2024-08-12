3 ABCT, 4ID celebrates Polish Armed Forces Day in Poland

Photo By Spc. Brett Thompson | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Julia Vanaskie, a platoon leader with Fox Fire Support Company, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Brett Thompson | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Julia Vanaskie, a platoon leader with Fox Fire Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, lets a Polish child try on a U.S. Army advanced combat helmet in Bialystok, Poland, Aug. 15, 2024. U.S. soldiers hosted a static display in support of Polish Armed Forces Day and engage with the local community. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brett Thompson) see less | View Image Page

Bialystok, Poland – August 15 marks a day of profound pride in Poland as the country observes Polish Armed Forces Day. The annual holiday, dedicated to honoring the bravery and sacrifices of Poland’s service members, holds deep significance for citizens across Poland, especially in cities like Bialystok, where history and patriotism are integral to daily life.



Polish Armed Forces Day traces its origin to a pivotal moment in the nation’s history—the Battle of Warsaw, which is often referred to as the “Miracle on the Vistula.” In August 1920, during the Polish-Soviet War, Polish forces achieved a decisive victory over the Soviet Red Army, safeguarding their independence and preventing the spread of communism.



Bialystok, the largest city in northeastern Poland and capital of the Podlaskie Voivodeship, is rich in military history. The city has seen its fair share of turmoil and resilience from being involved in numerous conflicts, ranging from medieval battles for control of the region to the devastation and destruction of World War II. Today, Bialystok’s role in Polish Armed Forces Day is a tribute to its past and a celebration of its present.



“There has always been a warrior spirit in Poland,” explained Konrad Kiluk, a starszy szeregowy (private first class) in the Polish Army attending the holiday celebration. “Because even under the occupation of the Austrians, the Russians, and the Germans, there were regular uprisings where the Polish people fought against the occupying powers.”



“That spirit of independence and having a Polish nation persisted even under occupation,” Kiluk continued. “Polish people should be independent of outside interference.”



The city’s annual festivities include parades, reenactments, and ceremonies that draw veterans, active-duty soldiers and civilians alike. One of the highlights is the display of military equipment and demonstrations by the Polish Army, and NATO ally, the United States Army. Together, both nations hosted an area where anyone interested could handle military weaponry and try on equipment like ballistic vests and helmets.



“They have been very friendly,” stated Spc. Corey Pettway, a transportation specialist with Fox Fire Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, when speaking about how his interactions with military personnel and citizens at the static display had been during the celebration.



“The Polish soldiers have also been helping me translate with some of the civilians as well,” Pettway stated as he reflected on speaking with both Polish soldiers and citizens about all the different weapons on display.



“That tie between the United States and Poland has gone back to the Revolutionary War,” said August Wojtkiewicz, a szeregowy (private) in the Polish Army and dual citizen of the U.S. and Poland, citing Thaddeus Kosciuszko’s contributions of building fortifications at West Point.



Today, both nations seek interoperability with each other and the rest of the NATO alliance as they work to secure Europe's eastern flank and deter any aggression toward an allied nation.