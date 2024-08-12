Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIGHLAND, ILLINOIS, SOLDIER PROMOTED TO FIRST SERGEANT

    SHILOH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Anthony Womack of Highland, Illinois, was promoted to the rank of first sergeant during an Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command regional meeting, Aug. 2, in the National Guard’s Shiloh Armory.
    Womack is the first sergeant for the command’s L Company based in Mattoon. His new rank was affixed to his uniform by his spouse, Lindsey Womack, and son, 12-year-old Hunter Krimminger, with assistance from 3-year-old Lydia Womack and 2-year-old Oliver Womack. Lt. Col. Lance Frail, the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Command and the battalion’s Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Mcdannald, presided over the ceremony.
    Womack has nearly 16 years of military service and has several awards and decorations including two Army Commendation Medals and an Army Achievement Medal. He is a graduate of Collinsville (Ill.) High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. He is affiliated with the Collinsville Police Explorers, the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce, and the National Guard Association of Illinois.

