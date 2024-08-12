Ready for the Challenge: Nevada National Guard's Wildland Firefighting Line Crew Certification

Twenty-eight northern and southern Nevada soldiers have recently completed certification as Type 2 wildland firefighters, a crucial step in enhancing the region's firefighting capabilities. This initiative was made possible through a partnership between the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Nevada Army National Guard. The participating units included the 609th Engineer Company, the 72nd Military Police, and several elements of the 422nd, including Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Alpha Company, Bravo Company, and the 150th Maintenance Company.



During the training, the soldiers engaged in various essential skills, including line digging operations, drip torch, and fusee training, as well as safe mounting and dismounting from crew buggies. They also familiarized themselves with standard firefighting procedures, best safety practices, and hand tool operations. This hands-on experience is designed to prepare them for future wildfire incidents, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge necessary to respond effectively.



Among the soldiers, Staff Sergeant Cameron Fricke of the 609th Combat Engineer Company serves as the Nevada Army National Guard's Wildland Firefighting Support Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO). A 12B Combat Engineer Squad Leader, he aspires of becoming an Operations Officer within the Nevada Army National Guard's Joint Operations Center. Fricke comes from a family deeply rooted in firefighting; his father was a battalion chief with the East Fork Fire Department, while his mother worked as a dispatcher for the Eastern Sierra Interagency Firefront and Douglas County.



Fricke is committed to continuing his family's legacy of public service and firefighting, but he aims to do so in his own unique way while maintaining a military career. He has been involved with the Nevada Army National Guard's Wildland Firefighting Line Crews since their inception in 2021. His motivation stems from a profound love for his family, community, and the state of Nevada. "I’m proud to protect our home," he states. "We are locals who are dedicated to serving our communities, committed to being Nevadans helping Nevadans."

