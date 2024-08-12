New laser tag facility opens at Gunter Annex

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- The highly anticipated laser tag facility, "The Last Stand Laser Tag," officially opened its doors at Gunter Annex on August 16, 2024.



The facility offers a thrilling new way for Airmen and their families to bond, build morale, and engage in team-building activities.



“The opening of our new laser tag facility represents a significant milestone here at Maxwell [AFB] and Gunter Annex and another step in providing more resiliency platforms for Airmen and their families,” said Maj. Kevin Slaughter Jr., 42nd Force Support Squadron, commander. “In an era of Great Power Competition, it’s not just about the game itself but creating lasting memories with our friends, families, and colleagues as we ready the force. I want to personally thank everyone who had a part to play for their hard work and tremendous contributions. This is what being at Life at the Max is all about."



The journey to this opening began in November 2022, with a vision to bring an immersive and fun activity for Airmen and their families to enjoy.



The team managed to bring the project to life and create a realistic post-apocalyptic-themed experience by recycling and repurposing materials in an innovative way. For instance, the wooden structures were crafted from reclaimed furniture from previous Air Force lodging updates and the sound system and other materials were repurposed from across the base.



Ian Mangum, FSS exhibit specialist described this as a passion project and something that he hopes everyone can enjoy and dive into.



“Airmen and their families are accustomed to a certain level of detail and immersion. I hope that this goes above and beyond what they expect. It’s not some pallets screwed together. It’s a full-fledged environment that they can fully immerse themselves in and become a part of,” said Mangum.



The opening of this facility marks a new chapter for FSS in providing ample opportunities for team building and fostering unit and family cohesion across Team Maxwell-Gunter Annex.



The facility is open to all with base access. For more information visit, https://www.lifeatthemax.us/last-stand-laser-tag/ and to book a reservation, please contact the FSS at (334) 953-6144.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 17:21 Story ID: 478882 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALA., ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New laser tag facility opens at Gunter Annex, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.