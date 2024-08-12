USS Halsey returns to Naval Base San Diego

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) returned to Naval Base San Diego Aug. 16, following a seven-month deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet.

Halsey departed San Diego on Jan. 10 as part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and served as a carrier escort before detaching to conduct independent operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I am tremendously proud of my Sailors’ sense of ownership and dedication to each other and the mission,” said Cmdr. Sara Lynch, Halsey’s commanding officer. “We operated successfully across a wide spectrum of operations with allies and partners from around the world and displayed the immense capability of Halsey Sailors and the U.S. Navy.”

While deployed to U.S.7th Fleet, Halsey conducted operations across multiple warfare areas, providing regional stability and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Halsey participated in various multi-nation exercises such as Noble Dingo, Milan, Tiger Triumph, Tenacious Trident, and Valiant Shield, which reinforced America’s commitment to allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region and increased force interoperability.

Across U.S. 7th Fleet, Halsey contributed to enduring partnerships critical to maintaining an international rules-based order, including key tri-lateral operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy during Freedom Edge. Halsey participated in several operations with the Royal Australian Navy, including flight operations, tactical maneuvering and a personnel exchange before participating in Exercise Milan 2024, a multinational exercise in India with maritime events from anti-submarine warfare to live fire engagements of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

“I am incredibly proud of this crew for always rising to the occasion,” said Lynch. “I am also extremely grateful to the families and friends back home who supported our Sailors during these last seven months.”

An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

