Oregon National Guard Soldiers Participate in Mobilization Ceremony Ahead of Deployment to the Balkans

From left to right: Col. Peter Helzer, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, Brig Gen. Eric Riley, Maj. Gen. William Prendergast, and Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pause for a photo after the mobilization ceremony for the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) that took place today at the Salem Armory Auditorium in Salem, Ore., Aug. 16. The event marked the beginning of a significant deployment as the unit prepares to join the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for a year-long mission

The mobilization ceremony for Soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) was held today, Aug. 16, at the Salem Armory Auditorium. This event marked the start of their upcoming deployment with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) for a year-long mission.



During the ceremony, members of the 41st IBCT were honored as they prepared for their deployment, which is part of KFOR’s 34th rotation. Established to end the Kosovo War, KFOR was authorized to deploy an international peacekeeping force to Kosovo, a mission crucial for maintaining regional security and stability.



Oregon Governor Tina Kotek addressed the attendees, emphasizing the importance of their mission.



“It is these times that show us how important our freedom and safety are, whether you serve overseas or here at home,” Kotek said.



KFOR’s mission continues to focus on maintaining security, supporting civil authorities, and ensuring freedom of movement across the region, which is vital for fostering peace in Kosovo amidst ongoing political negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia.



Col. Peter Helzer, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, spoke about the deployment’s significance before the ceremony.



“The 41st IBCT brings a robust set of capabilities to support the people of Kosovo. From security to medical and logistical support, Oregonians will contribute to the stability and security of the region as part of the NATO effort,” he said.



To prepare for their deployment, the 41st IBCT will first undergo pre-mobilization training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, followed by additional training in Germany.



Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General of Oregon, expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by the soldiers and their families.



“I want to thank you for the sacrifices you and your families have made to serve the state and nation,” he said.



Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also attended the ceremony. As the former 41st IBCT Commander during the Brigade’s 2009-10 deployment to Iraq and former Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard, Hokanson praised the soldiers for their service and highlighted that they are among the less than 1% of Americans who serve in this capacity.



To view the ceremony visit the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1028184892013397/.