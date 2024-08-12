Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy investigating incident involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class WINTER GRIFFITH 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    FALLON, Nev. – The U.S. Navy is investigating the cause of an incident involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 on the training ranges of Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada, at approximately 7:25 p.m. (PDT) on Aug. 15.

    The two helicopters, each with a crew of five personnel, were conducting routine training at the time of the incident. All ten crew members were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and have been released from the hospital following medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

    The cause of the mishap remains under investigation. Security personnel from NAS Fallon have secured the mishap site, which is on the Fallon Range Training Complex in a remote location.

    Assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, HSC-12 is currently at NAS Fallon for comprehensive, integrated training in both real and simulated environments. CVW-5 is the ready, reliable and proven Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Japan (FDNF-J) carrier air wing. CVW-5 will remain the FDNF-J air wing following the planned hull swap with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).

