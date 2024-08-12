BAMBOO EAGLE 24-3: EXERCISE PREPARES 4TH FW AIRMEN AND TESTS MISSION CAPABILITIES

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - Pilots and maintainers from the 4th Fighter Wing recently tested their skills and abilities during Bamboo Eagle 24-3. The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise included robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat representative training, lasting from Aug. 2-9, 2024.

The exercise consisted of over 3,000 service members from four branches and was supported by more than 20 units. The 4th FW’s 336th Fighter Squadron and 336th Fighter Generation Squadron participated with 12 F-15E Strike Eagles and over 115 aircrew, bringing the jet’s unique versatility to the exercise. The objective of exercises like this is to demonstrate the ability to operate in a contested environment against high end threats. Training in the eastern Pacific Ocean provides warfighters with a realistic combat environment.

"Bamboo Eagle validated the 336th FS and 336th FGS’s combat capabilities across a vast contested environment with limited command and control. The 4th FW airmen were tested across all domains and leveraged months of training to provide F-15 airpower for the expeditionary wing command.” said Col. Steven Bofferding, 4th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander.

The exercise aligns with the U.S. Air Force’s need for adaptable forces ready to take on emerging challenges. It also reflects the need for mission readiness to meet the demands of Great Power Competition.

Mission-ready Airmen are essential for real-world combat situations. This exercise is designed to simulate that. Bamboo Eagle is a training opportunity for warfighters to develop the right operational concepts and maintain the United States’ competitive advantage over any adversaries.

Exercise Bamboo Eagle is another opportunity for the 4th FW to fortify mission capabilities and develop Airmen who are ready for any mission that they are called upon to perform.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:56 Story ID: 478864 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US