III Corps Deploys Armored Division to Korea

Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, participates in a team live fire qualification at Nightmare Range, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2024. The unit is participating in a deployment readiness exercise in support of Operation Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

During a rapid deployment readiness exercise held Aug. 5-9 at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea, Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division fired their tanks, howitzers, and Bradley fighting vehicles in a live-fire training scenario.



The 1st Armored Division, one of the 3rd Armored Corps divisions, deployed to South Korea to conduct deployment readiness exercises as well as maintain a strong alliance with the Republic of Korea. U.S. forces in Korea remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside our allies and remain committed to peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia. Deploying U.S. military forces to Korea gives units the opportunity to build and test their readiness while enhancing their appreciation for other cultures.



This deployment readiness exercise is part of Pacific Fortitude, which is part of a longstanding agreement to support the Republic of Korea – U.S. alliance (ROK-U.S.).



The rapid deployment exercise is a standard assessment of a U.S. Army unit's ability to quickly deploy, train, and return home. It also evaluates the swift movement and effective use of pre-positioned equipment on the Korean Peninsula.



Pacific Fortitude bolsters the U.S. Army's combat capabilities and reinforces the ROK-U.S. alliance, contributing to regional security and stability. Regular training is essential for any military to maintain preparedness, expertise, and credibility.





(U.S. Army article by Pfc. Katie Freitas)