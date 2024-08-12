U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training bids farewell to Kline, welcomes new Commanding General

Photo By Hunter Rhoades | Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command...... read more read more Photo By Hunter Rhoades | Gen. Gary M. Brito, Commanding General for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and host for the ceremony, passes the Army Center for Initial Military Training's organizational colors to Lt. Gen. David J. Francis during a change of command ceremony at Fort Eustis on August 16. Francis assumed command of CIMT from its previous commander, Maj. Gen. John D. Kline. (U.S. Army photo by Hunter Rhoades, CIMT Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort Eustis, Va. – The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) held a transition of leadership as Maj. Gen. John D. Kline passed the organizational colors to Lt. Gen. David J. Francis during a change of command ceremony at Fort Eustis on August 16.



Gen. Gary M. Brito, the Commanding General for U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and host for the ceremony, listed the many CIMT efforts that revamped initial entry training during Kline’s time in command, to include changes to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, Holistic Health and Fitness, a renewed focus on warfighter tasks during the culminating field exercise at basic training, and the Future Soldier Preparatory Course.



“CIMT has been the epicenter for change in our Army, and for the last three years, John Kline’s pivotal role and contributions to drive that change can’t be overstated,” said Brito. “He showed how TRADOC serves as the connective tissue for all major commands in the development of future Army soldiers, and make no mistake about it, CIMT’s efforts are critical to the warfighting success of our Army.”



Kline said it was a privilege to lead CIMT and took immense pride in focusing the command’s efforts in caring for and developing America’s Soldiers.



“This has been the most rewarding chapter of my 32-year Army career,” stated Kline. “Nothing I have been a part of comes close to the Army-wide impact we’ve had here within CIMT, and all the credit goes to the talented Soldiers and civilians I’ve loved leading and serving next to every single day for the last three years.”



Brito acknowledged the increasing number of Army-wide initiatives CIMT is responsible for outside of initial entry training, to include Holistic Health and Fitness and the Prevention Force Modernization Proponent. Elevating CIMT back to a three-star general officer will make the command commensurate with the increasing level of responsibility and better support the Army’s initial military training and soldier support programs.



Francis comes to CIMT after serving as the U.S. Africa Command Chief of Staff and previously as the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Commanding General.



Brito welcomed Francis and his family back to TRADOC while acknowledging the different roles he will be concurrently serving: Deputy Commanding General for TRADOC, Commanding General for the Center for Initial Military Training, and the Senior Army Element Commander for Fort Eustis.



“Dave, both your experiences in the operational and generating force make you exactly the type of leader we need to continue the momentum created by John and I am confident that you will help TRADOC and our Army meet the demands of continuous transformation,” stated Brito.



Francis said he was grateful for the opportunity and looks forward to leading a command whose focus is on providing the Army with highly trained Soldiers and leaders.



“It is great to be back in TRADOC and we look forward to serving alongside you as you lead TRADOC through institutional transformation in contact,” said Francis. “I am supremely confident that we have innovative and dynamic leaders who will continue to produce the Soldiers and leaders our Army needs for the future.”



CIMT is the Army’s lead for all initial entry training, charged with transforming civilian volunteers into Soldiers who are disciplined, fit, and ready to contribute as members of a team upon arrival at their first unit of assignment. CIMT is also responsible for the Prevention Force Modernization Proponent and is the Army’s lead for Holistic Health and Fitness.