Cultivating community leadership through the Honorary Commander Program

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | Honorary Commanders pose for a photo at the 2024 JB MDL Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony on Aug 2, 2024. The mission of the Honorary Commanders Program is twofold; one, to educate key community leaders about a unit's mission and to foster a supportive relationship with the community, increase military involvement in civic endeavors and organizations and make members of the local community feel part of the unit.

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commanders welcomed 65 key civic leaders into the 2024-2025 Honorary Commander term during the annual HCC Induction Ceremony at Tommy B’s Community Activity Center on Aug. 2.



The JB MDL Honorary Commander Program pairs local civic leaders with unit commanders for a one-year term, to increase the public awareness of JB MDL missions, policies, and programs by creating one-on-one opportunities to inform and educate community leaders.



“As honorary commanders, you serve as a bridge between the military and civilian communities,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, JB MDL and 87th Air Base Wing commander. “Your involvement helps us share our stories, challenges and triumphs with the broader community. In turn, you bring diverse perspectives that enrich our mission.”



During the ceremony, inductees were recognized and presented with an induction certificate by their commander and recited the honorary commander’s oath, promising to put the nation’s needs ahead of their own.



“By stepping into this role, honorary commanders become advocates for our military members and their families, helping to share the significance of their service,” Col Smith said. “It’s through these connections that we build a more resilient and informed community, ready to support each other in times of need and celebrate together in times of success.”



Following the ceremony, base leaders brought their Honorary Commanders to lunch and to their units for introductions and tours, before capping the day by witnessing the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s final KC-46A Pegasus delivery.



“I believe the JB MDL Honorary Commander Program has brought meaningful engagement between the community and the base,” said Gino Sciorilli, Military Support Alliance of New Jersey president and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Honorary Commander. “Through this engagement, intersections have been found where the local community and the Base can find ways to work together towards a common goal.



“The knowledge I've gained about our missions here has been truly a growth in learning that I would never have achieved otherwise,” Sciorilli continued. “With each briefing I attend, I learn something new about the incredibly complex processes that are required to keep our global reach constantly prepared and operational.”



While the program is designed to educate civic leaders on military issues, base leaders also learn about important matters impacting the local community.



“Through the HCC program, commanders can take advantage of the many networking opportunities in the local communities as provided by their honorary commander.” said Regina Arcuri, Mercer County Military Action Council chairwoman and Honorary commander emeritus. “Having that community introduction through an Honorary Commander provides opportunities for speaking engagements at chambers of commerce or local rotary events.



“It is an organized way of educating business leaders and decision-makers on the importance of supporting the installation, the economic impact of the installation on surrounding communities to the base, and how best communities can support service members, their spouses and families.”

In total, more than 20 new honorary commanders and five honorary commanders emeritus were inducted in this term’s class.