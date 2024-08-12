Makin Island SPA Team Recognized for Their Efforts

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) was formally recognized for its outstanding contributions to increasing suicide prevention awareness and engagement.



The Makin Island Suicide and Prevention Advocate (SPA) Team serves as a peer-to-peer intervention group designed to connect our most valuable asset, our Sailors, with the Navy resources available aboard the ship.



“I was very excited when I heard the news,” said Chief Operations Specialist Wyshieka Floyd, the Suicide Prevention and Advocacy Coordinator. “My team is effectively raising awareness and empowering both Sailors and Marines to take action in preventing suicide.”



The SPA Team has worked hard for the cause since getting established on the Makin Island in 2022. They have been able to create a supportive and understanding environment that has fostered an open dialogue surrounding mental health.



“The Makin Islands SPA Team has done outstanding work, from implementing a peer-to-peer intervention team to including the Chaplain teams' SAFE TALK during indoctrination,” said Capt. Andria Slough, Makin Island’s commanding officer. “By incorporating this training into the indoctrination process, they have effectively reached a large number of individuals and instilled the importance of mental health support.”



Since implementing SAFE TALK in indoctrination, the SPA team has gotten consistent positive feedback.



“I think suicide has been seen as such a taboo subject so people don’t want to talk about it,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Courtney Crane, a SPA advocate. “That’s why we have been trying to push it a lot more, so people know that they have these resources and that we are here for them.”



The SPA Team plans to continue to connect Sailors with their quarterly Face 2 the Service event, stay involved with the training that is provided by Clara Hoverman, the deployment resiliency counselor, and Curtis Stoughton, the Embedded Integrated Provision Coordinator, and educate Sailors in SAFE TALK and ASIST with the Chaplain team onboard.



“The Makin Islands SPA Team’s dedication and proactive approach in promoting mental health and suicide prevention have had a profound and positive impact on our Sailors and Marines,” said Slough. “Their efforts throughout our deployment and maintenance period have created a resilient and supportive environment onboard.”



Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego.



--END--

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 13:37 Story ID: 478838 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island SPA Team Recognized for Their Efforts, by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.