Sharpest in the Business: Lead Planners from the 7AS ready for OKR

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Planners from the 7th Airlift Squadron are gearing up to lead Team McChord execution of a Combined and Joint exercise throughout the Indo-Pacific called Operation KENNY’S RETURN.



Operation KENNEY’S RETURN was created by the 62d Airlift Wing, named after World War II Air Force Gen. George C. Kenney, known for his exceptional leadership and combat innovation.



The 7th AS designed this exercise to hone their combat edge, validate the lessons of Mobility Guardian ’23, and demonstrate their readiness in executing today’s global airlift mission.



This exercise will involve joint and coalition maneuver with representatives from the U.S. Army’s I Corps, Pacific Air Forces, United States Transportation Command Joint Communication Service Element, as well as units assigned to the U.S. Space Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force and Army.



Exercise lead planners, U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay Locke, 62d Operations Group executive officer, Capt. Marcus Malecek, 62d Operations Support Squadron director of tactics, and Senior Airman Katherine Hamilton, 7th AS operations scheduler, explained the exercise will test McChord's ability to rapidly deploy, execute, and sustain combat operations in a high-stress environment.



“OKR operationalizes a minimum footprint force element deployment, utilizing Mission Ready Airmen to generate combat power,” said Locke. “On initial launch from home station, exercise participants will embark on maximum endurance sorties enabling effective execution of combat operations and theater relevant maneuver.”



As the C-17 Globemaster IIIs, assigned to the 7th AS, explode into theater they will island hop throughout the Pacific utilizing engine running refueling and oil changes, all to arrive at their exercise location in Australia with the personnel and equipment necessary to sustain operations.



“Immediately after arrival in Australia, crews who receive a mission tasking via tactical data link while enroute will be expected to launch into a simulated combat environment to an assigned objective area before returning to base,” said Malecek.



The exercise is expected to last several weeks and will take place in various locations throughout the Indo-Pacific.



"This is an incredible opportunity for us to rehearse our capabilities, demonstrate our tenacity, and build our readiness to support operations across the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Weinberg, 7th AS commander. “I have only gratitude and awe at the vision and scope that Capt. Malecek, Capt. Locke, and Senior Airman Hamilton have created for Operation KENNEY’S RETURN."



The 62d AW is committed to building and maintaining relationships with U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific and excited to work together with partner nations to ensure regional stability and security.

