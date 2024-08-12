92nd LRS hosts DLA-Energy Americas West commander, highlighting partnership critical to success in Great Power Competition

The 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted U.S. Navy Commander Anas Maazouzi, Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas West commander, for a tour of Fairchild Air Force Base’s fuel facilities on July 31.
Maazouzi visited Fairchild AFB to learn more about the 92nd LRS mission capabilities and requirements while touring all the Department of Defense’s bases and fuel supply points throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“The visit by Commander Maazouzi underscores the vital importance of DLA Energy’s contributions to maintaining operational energy readiness at strategic Air Mobility Command bases like Fairchild,” said Maj. Shane Perry, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “The fuel supplies managed by DLA Energy and the 92nd LRS enable Fairchild to meet these exact standards, ensuring our airmen can respond swiftly and effectively to any threat.”
Fairchild AFB currently has a team of 60 fuel professionals who execute 4,000 fuel operations a year, issuing 17million gallons of jet fuel in support of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker mission.
“DLA Energy provides all sustainment, modernization and funding for the fuel infrastructure on Fairchild while we oversee the inspection and maintenance of those facilities jointly with the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron,” explains Senior Master Sgt. Robert Basye, 92nd LRS Fuels Superintendent. “We also work with our Service Control Point and the Air Force Petroleum Office to advocate for DLA Energy funding for military contract projects that upgrade or add to our infrastructure.”
DLA Energy’s mission is to enable mission readiness by providing globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government. Changing warfighter requirements and new adversarial threats demand that the agency appraise its current posture.
“In the evolving landscape of global defense, DLA Energy's role has become increasingly critical to the operational success of Fairchild,” Perry said. “As we face unprecedented challenges from major global powers, ensuring our tactical assets are well-supported and mission-ready is paramount. The strategic environment in Great Power Competition with peer adversaries compels us to do this.”
As the world’s largest tanker fleet, the support and partnership between DLA Energy and the 92nd LRS is essential to the success of the Super Tanker wing’s ability to sustain rapid global mobility operations. anytime, anywhere.
07.31.2024
08.16.2024
478828
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
6
0
