Setting the Waterline: The Necessity of a Well Trained Damage Control Team

Damage Control (DC) preparedness is a critical aspect in the daily operations of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and getting her fully operational and back in the fight. As the crew and Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) contractors work together to reach the next milestone in the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) process, the ship’s Damage Control Assistant (DCA) and U.S. Navy Damage Controlmen are at the forefront in a re-baselining of training and preparedness for the crew.



On a daily basis the ship’s duty sections conduct damage control training scenarios, to include everything from hose handling to desmoking a space. The DC team recently launched a series of off-site training courses focused on standardizing damage control practices for all duty In-port Emergency Team (IET) and Damage Control Training Team (DCTT) members at the the Virginia Advanced Shipbuilding and Carrier Integration Center (VASCIC).



DCTT leader Chief Damage Controlman Sabien Alvarez, a native of Atlanta, says, “We’re ramping up the drills for every duty section to ensure that we have the most comprehensive and qualified team possible,” said Alvarez. “This knowledge, starting with your basic DC skills, all builds upon each other.”



The motto “every Sailor is a firefighter” begins with DC Training during Boot Camp at Recruit Training Command, but it’s a career long process to stay qualified and ready to help your shipmate during a potential casualty. DCTT’s realistic simulations and drills hone skills for the Sailors, where all personnel learn to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies that could jeopardize the ship or the lives of the people working onboard.



Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kameryn Fox, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, has been stationed aboard CVN 74 since 2018. As a duty fire marshal, Fox has provided DC training to the crew during each stage of the RCOH process up until this point.



“We’re trying to provide more realistic, hands-on training to the crew and IET now that we’re out of dry dock,” Fox says. “It’s a completely different experience once you can feel the weight of a fully charged fire hose, or have to dewater a space, or feel the heat on your face mask.”



Currently, Stennis operates from four repair lockers onboard during RCOH, the number will increase to ten as the ship increases operations. During a casualty, IET members are trained to deploy from one of these four lockers, utilizing rapid decision making and effective teamwork in order to minimize the casualty, all at a moment’s notice. More severe cases may require additional support and coordination with Newport News Shipbuilding and the Newport News Fire Department, another important aspect to training and preparing for a casualty.



The training at VASCIC focuses on developing proficiency and team cohesion, baselining all shipboard personnel on damage control casualty fundamentals, and improving overall DCTT training effectiveness.



Alvarez says, “We are working on building up the knowledge base on the ship. We’ve had a lot of turnover recently, so we have a lot of new faces around here. Familiarization with damage control protocols is paramount to getting this ship out of the yards.”



Along with the push to get Sailors qualified, Alvarez and Fox want more qualified E-5’s and above to join DCTT, the team is responsible for training the IET and duty sections by setting up and leading drills.



“The most important thing that Sailors can do is also the easiest,” said Alvarez. “Show up and pay attention. We put out a lot of good information, so understanding and comprehension of the job is critical.”



DC aboard Stennis is more than just a set of guidelines for Sailors to follow, it’s the cornerstone of operational readiness and crew safety. Through their rigorous training and organization, Damage Controlmen ensure that we are all prepared to respond to a variety of emergencies on shore and at sea. By prioritizing safety, preserving assets, and maintaining operational capability, DC plays a crucial role in upholding the Navy’s mission to protect national interests and maintain maritime security worldwide.

